Absurdistan in America
The USSR in its heyday had nothing on the USA now, which seems determined to surpass its old adversary, if not in brutality, then at least in buffoonery.
Here is the next installment in my series of republished pieces on the crooked family law practices of both yesteryear and today. This piece again concerns the same child support enforcement machinery — the most dysfunctional, counterproductive, and repressive government machinery ever created in the United States — that the Trump Administration refuses to reform or to designate as wasteful and inefficient.
In Iowa, the government has confiscated the savings of 11-year-old Rylan Nitzschke. Rylan saved $220 from chores and shoveling snow, but that now belongs to Iowa. Why? Rylan’s father allegedly owes child support (to Rylan), and his father’s name was on the boy’s bank account.
OK, so this is a mistake, and Iowa will return the boy’s savings, right? Wrong. State officials have no intention of returning the money. After all, they receive federal funds for each dollar they collect (and for each father they incarcerate). Rylan’s piggy bank helps balance the budget. …
The child support “crisis” consists of little more than the government seizing people’s children, imposing patently impossible debts on parents (and others) who have done nothing to incur those debts, and then arresting those who, quite predictably, cannot pay.
Now this dishonest and discredited hoax is creating a Western version of “Absurdistan” – the name given by East European dissidents to the Soviet dictatorships, less for their brutality than for their buffoonery. (...)
While I have your attention, here is some more recent media on connected topics, beginning with a recent discussion/debate I had with celebrated author William Collins (a.k.a. Rick Bradford):
Stephen Baskerville is Professor of Politics at the Collegium Intermarium in Warsaw. His books and recent articles are available at www.StephenBaskerville.com
Fathers have to start arguing in court papers and verbally that child support is unconstitutional and a Communist construct developed out of Article 81 of the old Soviet Family Law, which is now Russian Family Law.
Also, Fathers and others who sue judges and other public/government officials in Federal courts for rights violations usually have their cases tossed on Eleventh Amendment immunity and absolute judicial immunity/or qualified immunity. In a just-decided case by the U.S. Supreme Court, the High Court held that, “[A] state law that immunizes government conduct otherwise subject to suit under §1983 is PREEMPTED, even where the federal civil rights litigation takes place in state court.” Felder v. Casey, 487 U. S. 131, 139 (1988). As the Court has explained, States possess “no authority to override” Congress’s “decision to subject state” officials “to liability for violations of federal rights.” Id., at 143. That principle bars any state rule immunizing state officials from a “particular species” of federal claims, even if the immunity rule is “cloaked in jurisdictional garb.” Haywood v. Drown, 556 U. S. 729, 739, 742 (2009). See Williams v. Reed, 604 U.S. _____, 145 S.Ct. 465 (2025).
In further decisions, the Supreme Court held that public official Defendant States do not have Eleventh Amendment immunity. States receives Federal funding under federal criminal laws and federal domestic violence laws under Violence Against Women Act (“VAWA”), 42 U.S.C. §§3711 et seq.; 42 U.S.C. §§13925 et seq.; 25 U.S.C. §§1304(h); and 34 U.S.C. §§12291 et seq. (“Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement”). The United States Supreme Court held in Petty v., Tennessee-Missouri Bridge Comm’n 359 U.S. 275, 276, 79 S.Ct. 785, 3 L.Ed.2d 804 (1959), Congress could condition the exercise of one of its Article I powers such as federal funding to the states for such programs, approval of interstate compacts, etc.) on the States’ agreement to waive Eleventh Amendment immunity from suit.
Congress has the authority to condition receipt of federal funds for child support reimbursement incentive payments on waiver of state immunity. Congress’ power to authorize interstate compacts, under the Compact Clause, and spend money was the grant of a “gift” on which Congress could place conditions that a State was free to accept or reject. College Sav. Bank v. Florida Prepaid Postsec. Educ. Expense Bd., 527 U.S. 666,674,687 (1999).
States are free to accept or reject the terms and conditions of federal funds, much like any contractual power. As one of those conditions, federal funding and especially federal child support enforcement funding cannot discriminate against anyone on basis of gender. The obligations imposed by Congress may not induce a governmental receipt to violate any independent constitutional provisions. South Dakota v. Dole, 483 U.S. 203, 209-211 (1987).
Congress has a legitimate interest in preventing the use of its funds to encourage, entrench, subsidize, or result in discrimination against persons on the basis of gender and race. The powers of the State are not invaded, since the Violence Against Women Act and Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act, impose no obligation to accept funds but simply extends an option which the State is free to accept or reject. See, Massachusetts v. Mellon, 262 U.S. 447, 480 (1923).
The 42d Congress enacted § 1983 in 1871 where it said no less than three (3) times that judges, prosecutors, sheriffs, and other public officials had no immunity whatsoever. Briscoe v. LaHue, 465 U.S. 325, 331-332 (1983). the Supreme Court has extensively examined the legislative history of § 2 of the 1871 Ku Klux Klan Act, 17 Stat. 13, now codified as 42 U.S.C. § 1985(3) (1976 ed., Supp. V). Liability for judicial proceedings under § 2 was explicitly and repeatedly affirmed. The notion of immunity for such officials was thoroughly discredited.
The Senate sponsor of the Act deemed the idea "akin to the maxim of the English law that the King can do no wrong. It places officials above the law. It is the very doctrine out of which the rebellion [the Civil War] was hatched." Cong.Globe, 39th Cong., 1st Sess., 1758 (1866) (Sen. Trumbull). Thus, § 2 was "aimed directly at the State judiciary." Id. at 1155 (Rep. Eldridge). See also id. at 1778 (Sen. Johnson, member of the Senate Judiciary Committee) (§ 2 of the 1866 Act "strikes at the judicial department of the governments of the States"). Briscoe, 460 U.S. at 360.
Two unsuccessful efforts were made to amend § 2. First, Representative Miller introduced an amendment to exempt state judges from criminal liability. Id. at 1156.
The 1866 and 1871 Civil Rights Acts became the Thirteenth Amendment and Fourteenth Amendment of the United States Constitution, as well as 42 U.S.C. §§1983 and 1985. Government (state, county and municipal) Defendants have a problem with invoking Eleventh Amendment immunities as it directly conflicts with the Thirteenth and Fourteenth Amendments. If Defendants intend to invoke the Eleventh Amendment, it would strike down the Thirteenth and Fourteenth Amendments. Therefore, states' and state public officials' defenses fail.