Here is the next installment in my series of republished pieces on the crooked family law practices of both yesteryear and today. This piece again concerns the same child support enforcement machinery — the most dysfunctional, counterproductive, and repressive government machinery ever created in the United States — that the Trump Administration refuses to reform or to designate as wasteful and inefficient.

Absurdistan in America

In Iowa, the government has confiscated the savings of 11-year-old Rylan Nitzschke. Rylan saved $220 from chores and shoveling snow, but that now belongs to Iowa. Why? Rylan’s father allegedly owes child support (to Rylan), and his father’s name was on the boy’s bank account.

OK, so this is a mistake, and Iowa will return the boy’s savings, right? Wrong. State officials have no intention of returning the money. After all, they receive federal funds for each dollar they collect (and for each father they incarcerate). Rylan’s piggy bank helps balance the budget. …

The child support “crisis” consists of little more than the government seizing people’s children, imposing patently impossible debts on parents (and others) who have done nothing to incur those debts, and then arresting those who, quite predictably, cannot pay.

Now this dishonest and discredited hoax is creating a Western version of “Absurdistan” – the name given by East European dissidents to the Soviet dictatorships, less for their brutality than for their buffoonery. (...)

