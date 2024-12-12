This article has just been published a few minutes ago in American Thinker. You can read it there in its entirety for free. I also encourage you to comment on it there, to reach more of the uninformed, but you may be required to have a subscription, so you may prefer to leave a comment here.
Castrating Boys Sybolizes the Castration of America
Stephen Baskerville, 12 December 2024
Jeff Younger and his sons are suffering an evil of unfathomable proportions at the hands of crooked government officials. All who hear of the case — the court-ordered castration of a young boy and the criminalization of his father by feminist judges — are filled with horror and revulsion. How can such things be happening in America?
And happening they are, routinely. It is critical to understand that this is not unusual or atypical.
Younger’s young son James will be — and may already have been — chemically castrated by court order. The mother and feminist judges want the boy to be a girl.
What kind of society allows this? (…)
Stephen Baskerville is Professor of Politics at the Collegium Intermarium in Warsaw. His books and recent articles are available at www.StephenBaskerville.com.
The courts have been feminist for decades -- full of empowered women practicing 'feminist jurisprudence' -- so it was inevitable that a feminist nation like America eventually would find it most excellent to castrate little boys, in the same way they have emasculated the nations of the West.
It's been an all-out war against maleness and masculinity since the Seventies. Neutering little boys to make them 'better people' -- that is, more like females -- makes perfect sense given the gynocracy that the U.S. has become.
Our compliancy has come close to destroying the country that we claim to love. We have sat back and let the scum in every area of life slip into positions of responsibility. We have let them lie, cheat, and steal nearly everything that is important to life and this country. We have experienced 8 years under the leadership of a Kenyan and are at the end of 4 years of the leadership of a narcissistic bought mental case with not one ounce of devotion to the success of this country. The church too long has been saying "Don't get involved in politics" and has lived through the results of that ignorant position of Mute and Motionless. The 40% of Christians who have been members of that mental condition finally realized that involvement was necessary to save our country from total destruction and...VOTED. Statistics prove this action as the deciding factor in this election. Hopefully there will not be a memory loss before any future elections whether local, statewide or nationwide.