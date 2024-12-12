This article has just been published a few minutes ago in American Thinker. You can read it there in its entirety for free. I also encourage you to comment on it there, to reach more of the uninformed, but you may be required to have a subscription, so you may prefer to leave a comment here.

Castrating Boys Sybolizes the Castration of America

Stephen Baskerville, 12 December 2024

Jeff Younger and his sons are suffering an evil of unfathomable proportions at the hands of crooked government officials. All who hear of the case — the court-ordered castration of a young boy and the criminalization of his father by feminist judges — are filled with horror and revulsion. How can such things be happening in America?

And happening they are, routinely. It is critical to understand that this is not unusual or atypical.

Younger’s young son James will be — and may already have been — chemically castrated by court order. The mother and feminist judges want the boy to be a girl.

What kind of society allows this? (…)

You can read the rest at the American Thinker site.

Stephen Baskerville is Professor of Politics at the Collegium Intermarium in Warsaw. His books and recent articles are available at www.StephenBaskerville.com.