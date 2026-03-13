This video is based on an article I am drafting. I promised more videos and fewer articles, but perhaps a video will allow me to get your feedback before revising the article. (Below is the draft.)

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s speech to the Munich Security Conference was gentler than Vice-President J.D. Vance’s harsh condemnation of the Europeans at the same venue a year ago. Whereas Vance landed into the European leaders for, most memorably, their assumption of dictatorial powers, Rubio sweet-talked them with hopes of continuing the relationship. Yet his address was equally devastating, criticizing the Europeans for, in effect, their feminine approach to foreign policy and relegating them to subordinate partners of the United States. Rubio did not use that word, but it amounts to that. It is also a prescription for permanent warfare.

Rubio’s speech signals that the Trump Administration has abandoned the MAGA foreign policy – which pleases European elites. But as Alexander Mercouris and Alex Christophorou point out, Trump is not exactly adopting Europe’s gentle, sugar-coated alternative of neoliberal “democracy building” either. Instead, as events over the past week in the Middle East vividly confirm, he is now pursuing an hyper-neoconservative, openly imperialistic foreign policy with Europeans in, at best, a supportive role. This pleases them less, though Christophorou suggests that EU leaders seem content with this passive, ancillary status (“passing out cookies”), provided they are loved and protected by the US.

Mercouris likewise suggests that Trump and Rubio want European nations to remilitarize so they can tag along with the Americans’ imperial adventures as a subordinate class of “servants” or “janissaries” (or perhaps eunuchs?).

The paradox is that if the Europeans took Trump at his word and really did build adequate national defenses, becoming the truly “martial” societies they once were, they would no longer need to remain subservient vassals of the US; they would have the strength and leverage to pursue independent foreign policies devoted to their own national interests. They might even return to their constructive Cold War role of occasionally moderating the Americans, and fiascos like the Ukraine war might more likely be averted.

Welfare and Warfare

But national rearmament is precisely what the European Union matriarchy will not allow, because they too would lose control over sovereign states that are now their own vassals in domestic policy, even as they remain American satellites in foreign policy. (Christopherou and Mercouris point out that the head matriarch, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, had used her position as Germany’s defense minister to eviscerate Germany’s defense.) Instead, EU officials pursue the perennial pipedream of a collective European army and with it a collectivized European foreign policy to rival the US and into which they would shoehorn all EU members, just as they now try to shoehorn them into conforming domestic policies. (Consensus rather than competition is often said to be a feminine trait, and woe be to anyone who dissents from the consensus.) This would further entrench the matriarchy in power, supported by men who must sacrifice their lives for the matriarchs (as Ukrainian men are already doing).

To prevent national armies and independent foreign policies , EU leaders are determined to keep members spending on their welfare states – the foundational institution of feminized government (which Rubio explicitly criticized twice for drawing resources from the military) – and pooling their foreign policies into what Rubio characterized as a “global welfare state”.

The ladies are unlikely to heed his advice. Srdja Trifkovic points out that less than 24 hours before Rubio’s speech, the European Parliament adopted a resolution calling for a EU-wide “feminist and transgender-oriented” foreign policy. This will be supervised by the EU’s now pointless “foreign minister”, Kaja Kallas – who, having no army (and no ability), no one takes seriously.

It is Europeans’ obsession with welfare that facilitated the Ukrainian war in the first place by ensuring European subservience to the US. (Mercouris calls it a “Victoria Nuland, Madeleine Albright project.”) Having been too militarily (and morally) weak to resist following the Americans into the Ukraine fiasco, European leaders are now too weak to follow them out.

European elites have become obsessed with war against Russia, because it is all that keeps them in power, since they are despised by their own people. But European populations do not share this obsession, as Christophorou points out, and young men are not obliging the ladies by enlisting to lay down their lives to ensure their safety (political safety, that is).

The only solution is more coercion and censorship and cancelling of dissenting Europeans and especially renegade leaders like Viktor Orban who insist on putting their nations’ interests first. Exigencies of war further rationalize the repression. Christophorou observes that European leaders have three years to solve the problem of “how to get the European men to the front line”, so they showcased feminist-left figures Hillary Clinton and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez at the speech to cheer themselves on and ensure that Ukrainian men continue dying long enough to somehow force men from the European Union to start dying.

Trifkovic observes that EU belligerence (especially Ursula’s) and uncompromising commitment “to Russia’s outright military defeat” is reinforced by pecuniary concerns: Only Russia’s defeat will provide Europe with the reparations payments for the €90 billion EU loan to the government of Volodymyr Zelensky. Ursula herself points out that “Ukraine only has to pay back, if Russia pays reparations.” But another factor, more subtle but more fundamental, is at play.

The very demand for reparations, along with the uncompromising and futile demand for Russia’s unconditional surrender that the reparations necessitate, are both recent innovations of modern warfare – dangerous and also, what no one will say, feminine ones.

Another “Great Feminization”?

A theme from the “manosphere” now seeping into mainstream conservative media is that dysfunctional traits emerge when women gain control of certain sectors of society. Beyond the consensus-versus-competition divide, another variation on this theme involves gender differences in matters relating to conflict. While male quarrels are more likely to be physically violent, men tend to reconcile more readily after conflicts, engaging in friendly gestures like handshakes and hugs, according to one study, while women are less likely to do so, often feeling more damaged after competition with other women, and are willing to prolong a conflict indefinitely. “Men…developed methods for reconciling with opponents and learning to live in peace with people they were fighting yesterday,” it is argued. “Females…are slower to reconcile than males. That is because women’s conflicts were traditionally…resolved not by open conflict but by covert competition with rivals, with no clear terminus.”

Accept this thesis or not, it eerily parallels the appearance of what John Laughland calls “the punishment ethic in international relations”. This innovation was introduced at the close of World War I, initiating history’s bloodiest century – just as feminists were obtaining the vote and enacting their first major governmental change in domestic policy: the welfare state. Laughland’s description is worth quoting at length, as it marks a major feature of the transition from masculine to feminine understandings of warfare.

The punishment ethic not only started the war [World War I]: it also dictated the way it was fought and the way it ended. During the war, the punishment ethic made negotiations between the belligerents impossible because the war aims passed from the limited realm of politics into the limitless realm of morality. Previous wars had been fought between princes who recognised each other’s legitimacy, even if they disagreed about their particular rights over this or that territory. They had opposite interpretations of the same principles: they did not regard themselves as the embodiment of humanity and their opponents as barbarians. … It was this ethic which died in the First World War. Prior to 1918, every single great conflict had been concluded with a peace treaty which contained an amnesty clause. Throughout the entire late medieval, pre-modern and modern period, peace treaties were concluded between states on the basis that all previous enmity would be forgotten and any wrongs would not be prosecuted. … Such clauses, enjoining a general forgetting of all the grievances each side had suffered, and preventing judicial actions by individuals to right past wrongs….

Laughland then quotes Heinhard Steiger, a historian of international law, before reminding us of an earlier, ill-fated experiment with demanding reparations:

The classical amnesty was linked with general oblivion ... This meant that, once the peace was agreed upon, there would be no further consequences drawn, no legal actions taken and, foremost, no new war started in reaction to anything that had occurred before or during the war. Peace came down to a new beginning. Old debts should not burden the peace. Criminal proceedings were also excluded.... In the Paris peace treaties which ended the First World War, not only was there suddenly no commitment to amity; there was also no commitment to amnesty. There was instead, the famous indictment of the Kaiser and the punitive reparations imposed on Germany. …. The moral condemnation…led to the resentment and anger which fuelled the rise of Hitler and the outbreak of the Second World War. That the art of peacemaking had indeed been lost or forgotten is emphasised by the fact that the Second World War was not concluded by a peace treaty either.

Laughland’s point captures the “white-whale obsession” of the West in general, and the EU matriarchy in particular, with defeating Russian President Vladimir Putin and a growing list of targeted wrongdoers.

“Von der Leyen and her…gender-affirming…Eurocrats can hope for that kind of outcome only if the United States is drawn into a war against Russia,” comments Trifkovic, “on their terms and at their beckon” (emphasis added). Even then, it would be highly problematic and possibly fatal for the US, as much as for Russia.

Whether Trump’s own hyper-masculine bellicosity succumbs to the temptation to defend the EU’s damsels in distress remains to be seen. (The attack on Iran seems to militate against it.) It would not be the first time that men were drawn into quarrelling over women.

Numerous other instances of the West’s feminized foreign policies include the war in Afghanistan, which the Americans made a “war for women”, in the words of military historian William Lind. Historian David Starkey hardly exaggerates in saying that men must die “so that Afghan women can wear miniskirts.”

Incidentally, I have invoked the words here of some of the best commentators on international affairs, none of whom uses the word “feminine”; that is my gloss. Yet they all come close before drawing back. They are wise to refrain, because nothing would result faster in their cancellation. Feminization now pervades all our institutions and policies, with devastating consequences, despite being (or perhaps because of being) off-limits to criticism.

Postscript:

Since recording this video, a commentary appeared by another of my favorite commentators on foreign affairs, John Mearsheimer, that made me realize that I had neglected the most conspicuous consequence of Europe’s feminine Europe’s foreign policy: It makes Europe weak and helpless. Here too, Mearsheimer almost, but does not quite, employs my term (51:00-54:00):

This is a war [in Iran] that is not good for Europe. But as is almost always the case, the Europeans do pretty much what the Americans want them to do. And they’re kissing up to the Americans.… It’s really what you would expect from the Europeans. And what drives this…is the European fear that the United States will leave Europe.… They want to keep the Americans fully committed to Europe. And the European elites believe that the only way you can do that is to lick America’s boots. … And…the question is, do the Europeans matter in terms of winning this war? And the answer is no. I mean who cares whether the Europeans get involved or not? … There’s nothing the Europeans can do to…fundamentally affect the balance of power between Iran on one side and the United States and Israel on the other side. … And from Europe’s point of view, the sad truth is that their interests are going to be largely ignored because the Americans are just not going to pay Europe’s interests much attention. … President Trump…has contempt for the European elites. So, Europe is in real trouble.

I will try to develop this theme further in a future post.

