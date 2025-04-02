I just appeared as a guest on two important podcast interviews.

Below is a draft of my seventh lecture in the upcoming series on “The Sexual Revolution and its Consequences”, sponsored by the Ordo Iuris Institute for Legal Culture.

“Human rights” is one of the most deceptive and misleading sleights-of-hand in the globalist agenda. Here I show how it is in fact a highly authoritarian agenda that seriously threatens traditional civil liberties (the term we traditionally used in English) in liberal democracies. For unlike standard national constitutions and bills-of-rights, what it does is to make national governments answerable, not to their own people, but to various transnational bodies: the United Nations and other intergovernmental organizations, powerful “NGOs” (a.k.a. pressure groups in plain English), and the oxymoronic “international community”.

This lecture continues the discussion in Lecture #6 on the activities of the UN and other intergovernmental organizations, but it also devotes considerable attention to the Istanbul Convention sponsored by the Council of Europe, the most innovative and authoritarian human rights instrument yet devised.

Here is an updated outline of the entire lecture series:

General Outline Course Title: “The Sexual Revolution and Its Consequences” Lecturer: Stephen Baskerville Scope of Lectures: Introduction to the Sexual Revolution Sexual Ideology Highlights of the Sexual Revolution I: Contraception, Abortion, Homosexualiy, Same-Sex Marriage, and Connected Issues Highlights of the Sexual Revolution II: Welfare, Divorce, and Connected Issues Exporting the Sexual Revolution: Great Power Foreign Policy, NATO, the European Union Globalizing the Sexual Revolution I: The United Nations and other Intergovernmental Organizations (Procedures, Sex Education, AIDS, Development Assistance) Globalizing the Sexual Revolution II: Human Rights Effects of the Sexual Revolution Opposition to the Sexual Revolution Responding to the Sexual Revolution

Lesson 7

Globalizing the Sexual Revolution II: Human Rights

7

Globalizing the Sexual Revolution II: Human Rights

The UN and other intergovernmental organizations (IGOs) rationalize their promotion of sexual innovations as defending “human rights”. In fact, the Sexual Revolution has radically changed the very definition of “human rights” from anything recognized by most people.

When human rights was first debated in the 1970s, public support was enlisted with the understanding that human rights meant preventing governments from violently repressing their people: killings, torture, arbitrary arrests.

Sexual politics has transformed human rights beyond recognition – into almost the opposite of this understanding. Some suggest that today, “human rights are threatened in the name of human rights.”

Sexual radicals show little concern for government repression. Instead, they adopt a rhetorical “human rights discourse” that serves to advance political agendas. Human rights are no longer “universal” and applicable equally to all. Instead, they are a “useful political tool” to benefit particular interests competing for “power” with others.

Human rights provides what Geraldine Van Bueren calls an “ideology,” conferring increased government power on some groups for use against others.

Today this is the most ideologically charged area of human rights advocacy: “The incorporation of women's rights issues into human rights practice is a revolutionary…process” (says one feminist):

Feminist movements…have forced the human rights movement to undergo a radical change by redefining the concept of “human rights”…expanding the meaning of “rights” to incorporate their own [agenda] hopes.

Feminists even boast that they are undermining principles that have protected individual rights for centuries:

Feminist human rights activists are…questioning the political and social foundations on which the notion of “rights” rests; they are undermining the distinction between public and private.

Feminism thus denies any private sphere of family life beyond the reach of state power.

Declarations, Covenants, and Treaties

Following World War II, the UN began adopting conventions, specifying human rights that nations pledge to respect. Unlike standard treaties, human rights conventions resemble domestic legislation: They regulate the behavior not of sovereign states but of the people living in them. The cutting edge of this innovation is sexuality.

The “International Bill of Rights”

Traditional constitutions and bills of rights of nations seldom provided for family and sexual rights.

International agreements began protecting families with the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, and the first human rights covenants followed. But these provisions are vaguely worded, and they have not proven effective at protecting the family. They are undermined by the UN’s own activities and later human rights conventions.

The Universal Declaration states, “The family is the natural and fundamental group unit of society and is entitled to protection by society and the State.”

The International Covenant of Economic, Social, and Cultural Rights states more strongly, “The widest possible protection and assistance should be accorded to the family…particularly…while it is responsible for the care and education of dependent children.”

Yet while recognizing marriage as the basis of family life, they also set it up for failure by providing for its “dissolution”.

More recent treaties serve more to undermine family integrity and private life than to reinforce it.

While many governments sign these treaties and then ignore them, they should not be dismissed. In the right circumstances, they could find that what they signed can be used – by increasingly “empowered” national and international courts – to compel their compliance with sexually radical provisions.

Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW)

CEDAW radically transformed the treaty-making process. The main innovations are that governments must codify feminist ideology as official doctrine – a practice forbidden by democratic constitutions – and it targets individuals, not just governments, as human rights violators.

Governments must intervene in private life to make changes even in people’s thoughts and beliefs. They must also disseminate ideological propaganda to indoctrinate their populations, including children.

Further, even “private” individuals become punishable as human rights violators for “discriminating”, even in their personal associations and private relationships. “Discrimination under the Convention is not restricted to action by or on behalf of governments,” UN officials insist. States must “eliminate discrimination against women by any person.” They must forcibly “abolish…customs and practices which constitute discrimination.”

Signatory governments are also instructed to finance “social services,” including “a network of child-care facilities”. Daycare is considered desirable in itself, and mothers must be required to use it.

CEDAW officials claim authority to limit religious freedom and prohibit certain “values” with which they disagree. “Cultural and religious values cannot be allowed to undermine the universality of women’s rights.”

CEDAW allows activists to sue their way into political power, bypassing the electorate and democratic procedures.

CEDAW prohibits sex distinctions even in the military: “including women’s exemptions from direct combat”.

Finally, CEDAW is used by UN officials to pressure governments to legalize abortion, despite the fact that abortion is not mentioned anywhere in the treaty.

Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC)

The Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC) is even more invasive than CEDAW. Modelled on innovative features of western divorce law, the CRC uses children as leverage to control the private lives of their parents. One advocate comments, “the CRC provides an ideology for state intervention" into private life.

Jurisdiction now constitutionally forbidden to national or federal governments becomes subject to mandatory intervention. Federal systems that restrict family policy to state or local jurisdiction become inoperative, with vast powers transferred to the central governments, including education and health care.

But the essence of the CRC is to undermine parents’ authority. Governments must intervene to override parents when social workers disagree with parents’ decisions.

A key provision grants governments the power to determine the “best interest of the child.” As in domestic family law, the “best interest” standard effectively abrogates parental rights. It allows government officials to decide the “best interest” of other people’s children, usurping that prerogative from innocent parents.

Domestic courts have long recognized that parents, not governments, traditionally decide what is best for their own children. Yet the CRC permits government functionaries to remove children from their parents not because of proven abuse or neglect but on their simple judgement that it is in their “best interests”.

Government officials become the mouthpieces and defenders of other people’s children. Their altruism is assumed, while parents are assumed to selfishly promote their own interests, contrary to their children’s. The children’s “voice” comes out of the mouth of lawyers and official. Parents become just another “voice” that officials may ignore.

The CRC encourages children to defy their parents by claiming “rights” and seeking government reviews of parental restrictions. Children with opinions are guaranteed “the right to express those views freely in all matters.” This gives children the “right” to rebel against their parents.

State officials must also “protect” children’s “privacy”, which justifies state intervention into the family’s privacy, by overriding the parents' judgements.

It is difficult to see how the CRC has any purpose other than to abolish parents, effectively abolishing the family.

Citing the CRC, UN officials also demand control over national budgets and expenditures. UN officials say it is illegal for a nation to spend more on defense than on social welfare programs for children.

The Istanbul Convention

This initiative of the Council of Europe, is the most radical and draconian human rights document yet. It combines the two most innovative areas of human rights law: sexuality and criminal jurisdiction. Promising to prevent “violence against women”, it does not prevent violent crime. It “criminalizes” civil and nonviolent claims like “discrimination” and “harassment”. But its main purpose is to strip due-process protections from those accused of crimes.

It also establishes an innovative and subjective definition of the word “gender”: For the first time in a binding international agreement, "gender shall mean,” not biological sex, but “the socially constructed roles, behaviours, activities and attributes that a given society considers appropriate for women and men".

Violence of any kind is normally addressed by domestic criminal law, not international agreements. Every jurisdiction on earth has statutory penalties for violent assault. So how can a treaty prevent violence that is already illegal?

Here too, we find radical departures from accepted legal norms, requiring the law – especially criminal law – to be clear and specific. Otherwise, people can be prosecuted for conduct that is not understood to be criminal by the community, the accused themselves, or those who sit in judgement on them. The Convention redefines “violence” to include matters not normally considered violent in plain, everyday speech. “Violence” need not be “physical” but may be “psychological” or “economic.” No one knows what “psychological” or “economic” violence means, because it can mean anything. It can include anything or anyone a prosecutor or pressure group targets for criminal punishment. This includes private conduct or personal beliefs. This is a prescription for politicizing criminal law and criminalizing people that most of us consider innocent.

Rather than treating “violence” as a law enforcement issue, the Convention makes it a “human rights” violation. Crimes are not normally considered human rights violations. No one suggests that mugging or robbery violates “human rights”. They are crimes that the justice system already punishes, and it has nothing to do with “human rights.” Why should domestic violence be different?

Again, “human rights,” as understood by most people, involves controlling repression by governments, not acts committed by one citizen against another, which are adjudicated as crimes. Otherwise all crimes would become matters of “human rights” politics.

Yet this is what the Convention does. It replaces apolitical criminal law, with its due process protections for defendants, with the political human rights campaigns against government acts committed by public officials. The criminal guilt and innocence of every citizen becomes subject to political negotiation among advocates concerned with various conceptions of “human rights.” Domestic procedures and protections become irrelevant, and the guilt or innocence of private citizens is determined by politicians and pressure groups. The result is politicized justice against not only public figures but private individuals who have not been convicted of any crime.

Unlike criminal charges, human rights accusations are political, not judicial, processes. They do not require observing legal standards of proof or due process of law. We can accuse governments of repression and demand that it be curtailed without meeting courtroom evidentiary standards and without observing due process protections. It involves government policy, not criminal culpability.

By accusing private individuals of “human rights” violations, and applying political standards of proof, the Convention removes the due process provisions that protect citizens from unjust prosecutions: the presumption of innocence, the right to face one’s accuser, double jeopardy, and so forth. A citizen accused of “domestic violence” – an undefined term in itself – is treated as a political enemy, equivalent to a dictator who is torturing political opponents. The difference is that, unlike the dictator, the private citizen has no public platform to speak in his own defense, and he can be criminally punished. With “human rights” accusations, guilt or innocence is decided not by objective legal evidence, but by the opinions of politicians, activists, and pressure groups, according to their degrees of political power.

Confirming this interpretation, the Convention itself explicitly removes basic due-process protections: evidentiary standards are debased; accused persons may no longer face their accusers; proceedings are ex parte (without the accused being present to defend themselves); and charges may be entered without proof that an alleged victim even exists.

In addition to “physical violence”, the Convention demands that eight otherwise civil matters be explicitly “criminalized”. All are vague and without precise definition, like “psychological violence”, and some are not normally considered crimes, like “discrimination” and “sexual harassment”.

The Convention demands the implementation of restraining orders. This radical legal innovation is taken from Anglo-American divorce law, where it is widely regarded as unconstitutional. It does not punish criminals for acts they have been convicted of having committed, but allows innocent citizens to be criminally punished for otherwise legal acts that someone says they might commit in the future and that any other citizen is free to do.

The Convention itself presumes guilt by repeatedly referring to unspecified but pre-judged “victims” and “perpetrators” without the qualification that, absent a conviction, they are only “allegedly” so.

Given that violent assault is already prohibited in all European countries, the only possible reason for this Convention is to enable pressure groups to unjustly accuse innocent people and strip them of the means to defend themselves.

Like CEDAW, the Convention also requires states to inculcate political ideology on their populations and change their citizens’ “behavior” by “eradicating prejudices, customs, traditions and all other practices…based on…stereotyped roles.”

But who decides what constitutes “prejudices” and “stereotyped roles,” let alone what “customs” and “traditions” people are permitted to believe and practice in their private lives and homes, and which ones must be “eradicated” using official punishments?

In fact, the Convention perpetuates “stereotypes” and “discrimination” of its own. It presumes that only women are victims and only men are perpetrators of violence, even though research demonstrates otherwise. The Convention itself acknowledges this contradiction by stipulating that “Special measures…to…protect women from gender-based violence shall not be considered discrimination under the terms of this Convention.”

Also relevant is the role of unproven domestic violence accusations in breaking up families. Such accusations are well-known weapons used in divorce proceedings to remove parents from their homes without any conviction of guilt.

The Convention also turns citizens into informers and requires priests, attorneys, therapists and others to violate ethical principles of confidentiality and report those who consult them to authorities, even for alleged “violence” that is not violent.

Finally, as domestic violence measures do in domestic law, the Convention also provides a silver bullet to circumvent immigration restrictions.

