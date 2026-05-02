Carlson has posted yet another video on fatherhood/family. He interviews Terry Shilling, the filmmaker who produced the documentary I discussed previously (below). He is also president of something called American Principles Project.*

Here again, not a word about destructive, predatory government. Every other commentary he produces describes some defective government action that needs our attention: wars in Iran and Ukraine, immigration, censorship, civil liberties, the economy. And quite rightly. The first job of a journalist is to keep the state accountable. But not when it comes to destroying fathers and fatherhood (along with the US Constitution). State officials are safely beyond scrutiny.

When they do get around to discussing the state, about halfway through, there is still no mention of family or fatherhood or welfare policy. “The politicians don’t want to hear about it,” Shilling says. “They definitely don’t want to talk about it.” In fact, the politicans are keen to hear vapid bewailing about fatherlessness, and they sponsor numerous programs, as long as it is clear that the fathers are to blame. (See my previous post, below.)

As Tom Golden says, the crisis of fatherhood makes for good propaganda so long as it is clear that the causes are reducible to male behavior.

No responsibility rests with government policymakers or functionaries, none with the feminists who created the welfare and divorce machines whose purpose was to eliminate unwanted fathers. In fact, the only mention of divorce, aside from lamenting and bemoaning it, is to say that it is a matter of men “stiffing” their wives (though vitually 100% of divorces involving children are filed by mothers).

He even has the audacity to say (37:36) that “There is no right to take children away from their parents.” What planet does he live on?

All this presents a challenge and an opportunity.

I propose that we use these films as a “hook” to launch a major challenge to Carlson and other tradcons like him: We raise a major outcry about this and force them to debate us on fatherhood issues. They can only lose.

No issue is more important or more central to everything — literally everything — in the “Manosphere” than fatherhood. Monopoly control of reproduction is the feminists’ central goal, and everything else follows from it. This gives them the leverage to intimidate and emasculate men and achieve everything else on their agenda. It is how they force men onto the feminine turf: repetitive chit-chat, fruitless gossip, pointless he-said/she-said, therapy sessions, expressing “feelings,” and endless complaining about things the are helpless to remedy — all of which preoccupies too much of the Manosphere and paralyzes us all. The way to cut the Gordian Knot is to end the feminist/female control over reproduction through truly restoring fatherhood — real fathehood: father custody of children. This was the insight of the most brilliant scholar ever to address these issues: Daniel Amneus. “A woman’s right to have a baby without having the father around is what feminism is all about,” he wrote.

The linchpin in the feminist program is mother custody following divorce. Pull that pin…and the feminist structure collapses. … Until then, men must remain afraid of women, of marriage, of feminism.

The rest is empty, futile chatter.

These two films are a middle finger to everyone who has ever had their children stolen by the corrupt divorce courts and to every man who knows he can never become a father knowing the certain degradation that would await him. Please forward this message to as mnay people as you know, and let’s collect ideas on how to respond to this.

* Such well-funded groups are a-dime-a-dozen (or a few million each). A sample::

National Fatherhood Initiative

Fatherhood Institute

Focus on the Family

Family Research Council

National Marriage Project

National Organization for Marriage

Alliance for Marriage

National Council on Family Relations

International Organization for the Family

Center for American Values

They have all had exactly zero success in preventing or impeding the ongoing decline of fatherhood, families, and marriage, or connected problems like child abuse, truancy, educational decline, crime, substance abuse…

[Original post:]

It is truly sad to see Tucker Carlson producing this kind of vapid drivel. Many people admire Carlson, and his influence is enormous. But this is beyond belief.

Carlson just released a new video: “Fathers Wanted”. It may be a tribute to his sense of shame that he refrains from narrating it himself, and he seems to make only two appearances. One (54:00) is to scold fathers for “abandoning” their children.

This is a throwback to the 1990s/2000s. For those too young to remember, we were inundated with propaganda about “responsible” fatherhood and “good fathering”. The underlying message was that most fathers are ir-reponsible and their “fathering” needs improvement. But the insult added to injury was precisely the falsehood that Carlson reserves for himself to utter: Fathers whose children are confiscated by crooked tyrannical family courts have “abandoned” them.

Vice-President Al Gore initiated a White House program, and many state governors and even foreign governments followed suit: conferences, books, articles, films, TV shows — all filled with the same sentimental cliches and empty platitudes as Carlson’s video, scolding and nagging men to practice their officially accepted version of this “fathering”. (Florida Governor Ron DeSantis recently displayed similar dishonesty by recycling the deception.) Federally funded scholars like David Blankenhorn and David Popenoe produced books touting the party line. The media credulously joined the witch hunt. We heard no objections from anyone (except feminists, ironically and perfunctorily), though of course fathers themselves were never allowed to be heard — as they are not in Carlson’s film.

None of the “fatherhood advocates” explained how government officials could “promote” fatherhood or “encourage” good fathering — or (another theme) “reconnect fathers with their children”. It turned out that “good fathering” meant feminist-approved fathering and feminist psychotherapy, and “reconnecting” with your children meant paying child support.

Meanwhile governments intensified ongoing efforts to disconnect more children from their fathers in order to fill their coffers with more child support. President Bill Clinton’s “Welfare Reform” tried (in vain) to reduce the welfare roles by “cracking down” on alleged “deadbeat dads”. Here too the media showed credulity rather than scepticism or scrutiny toward the government. Journalist Bernard Goldberg said, “We’ve done a million stories at the networks on deadbeats dads…but almost none on how too many divorced women use custody and visitation as weapons to punish their ex-husbands.” And absolutely zero on how family court judges were ripping millions of children away from fit and legally innocent fathers in order to plunder them for the “child support” that was really judge support, because it funded their own salaries and those of other functionaries.

This, not fathers “abandoning” their children, is the cause of this crisis — entirely.

Now, according to Carlson, fathers are to blame even when they are not fathers, because they refuse to marry unappealing, litigious women and find their children judicially kidnapped by juridical gangsters. The message is the same: Fathers cause problems when they are present, when they are “absent”, and even when they are never fathers in the first place. And still not a word about the corruption of family courts or injustices of the divorce industry.

It is hardly surprising that, 30 years on, the problem is worse than ever, because those programs could never do anything other than make it worse. Even amid Covid, election rigging, multiple forever wars, and impending economic catastrophe, former gang leader John Turnipseed still calls fatherlessness “the biggest problem we have in the nation”, and Jason Whitlock, Candace Owens, and Larry Elder say the same. (DeSantis recently showed, yet again, how to evade and worsen it.)

This should provoke a major outcry from throughout the “Manosphere”. If men can coalesce around rejection of this lie, this film may do some good in getting the abuses that Carlson avoids onto the public agenda.

~~~

This is by far the most dishonest and cowardly thing I have ever seen from Tucker Carlson.

I have criticized him repeated for his dishonesty on this topic and for his obvious fear of the divorce industry. But until now, I have tried to be charitable. He has long given indications that this topic interests him deeply. Little asides in his commentaries, hinting at things he dares not say. On other other hand, I happen to know that he is well aware of the real cause of this ongoing crisis, but like the rest of the mainstream media he chooses mendacity instead of truth.

By this, he signals that he is part of the problem: pretending to address a problem by blaming those who suffer under it because you fear offending those who are perpetrating it.

I have also published numerous articles about this dirty scam in mainstream and scholarly journals, as well as my books, starting with Taken Into Custody: The War on Fathers, Marriage, and the Family:

“Is There Really a Fatherhood Crisis?” www.independent.org/tir/2004-spring/is-there-really-a-fatherhood-crisis/

“The Failure of Fatherhood Policy” www.lewrockwell.com/2004/09/stephen-baskerville/the-failure-of-fatherhood-policy/

“The Federal Bureau of Marriage” www.academia.edu/34065959/The_Federal_Bureau_of_Marriage

Sadly, none of these are out of date, because nothing has changed, except for the worse.

If you want to read more analysis that will push you to think “outside the box,” you will find it in my recent book, Who Lost America? Why the United States Went “Communist” — and What to Do about It — available from Amazon.

Stephen Baskerville is Professor of Politics (retired) at the Collegium Intermarium in Warsaw. His books and recent articles are available at www.StephenBaskerville.com.