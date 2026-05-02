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Stephen Hosking's avatar
Stephen Hosking
3d

Just a quick "Thankyou, Stephen Baskerville", and well done!

Keep up the good work, and especially keep up the heat on the tradcon father bashers.

Once again, adding my usual comment that the list of feminist and male-ally perpetrators of man bashing includes the mainstream Christian denominations, including the RCC. The best we'll hear from them, but certainly not the worst, is a general decrying of "divorce" and "relationship breakdown", as if this can be mended with better support of marriage, without recognising that most divorces are willingly initiated by women, often aided and abetted by these very institutions.

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Bruce Eden's avatar
Bruce Eden
3d

Tucker Carlson is NOT an American. He's a weak-kneed emasculated Canadian soy boy. If he's not going to get down to the nitty-gritty about why fathers are getting screwed by the courts, government programs and society, then we should turn our backs on him, stop listening to this anti-American propagandist, and look elsewhere for real, cogent pro-American, pro-Family and pro-Father media men.

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