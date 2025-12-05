Helen Andrews' Sleight-of-Hand
This piece, under the title of “Critique or Dodge of Feminism?”, was published this week in Chronicles magazine. “The Great Feminization”, Helen Andrews’ viral article, will not surprise anyone on this list, but it does put matters into the mainstream. One key line in my piece was watered down by the editors. Here is the opening paragraph as I wrote it, with the omitted words in bold.
Critiquing feminization or avoiding it?
A huge fuss is now being made about Helen Andrews’ article, “The Great Feminization” — not only by the conservative establishment but also with participation by otherwise marginalized voices from the huge “manosphere” section of social media. I suppose we should be grateful that the mainstream Right is finally noticing the more obvious consequences of feminism, since usually it is territory where male conservatives, at least, fear to tread. Importantly, Andrews’ argument acknowledges, backhandedly but undeniably, that feminism is far-and-away the decisive and even driving component of so-called “Woke” ideology that is carrying the rest in its wake, though she does not state it this way. (…)
Stephen Baskerville is Professor of Politics at the Collegium Intermarium in Warsaw. His books and recent articles are available at www.StephenBaskerville.com.
The major factor in feminism, one which hides in plain sight, is that women gain genetic advantage for their offspring in mating with multiple sires.
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0003347200917056
As soon as women gain political power, especially through feminist politicians, they gain access to jurisprudence, and will manipulate endlessly to impose conditions which favour female reproductive preference. One of the most significant changes of recent times is the introduction of 'no fault' divorce, brought to us by NAWL, the National Association of Women Lawyers. This allows women to trade up to a 'higher value' man, bearing cash & prizes in her wake, usually including the family home, if children are involved. The monogamous marriage contract is the 'Patriarchy' which feminists rail against, seeing it as a male-imposed system, one which offered men a degree of (often spurious) reassurance that HIS genes were in all of the children he was supporting. Now, that contract is meaningless from a male perspective. Female fidelity cannot be enforced. Male asset stripping in the family courts most certainly CAN be enforced.
Preferencing women in employment through quotas in EEO, AA, ESG, DEI etc, restricts jobs for men, and thereby removes their main trading card in the sexual marketplace.
https://assets.csom.umn.edu/assets/71503.pdf
All men beneath her pay grade are now invisible. 'Sexual harassment' legislation will keep them invisible. By law.
Feminists have succeeded in making University a hostile environment for young men - thereby ensuring that the future political and jurisprudence class will be mainly female.
Men, still the major contributors to the western tax system, find their contributions utilised to provide safety nets to women who do not wish to make use of the employment opportunities made available to them, but still wish to breed. The recent removal of the 2-child benefit cap in GB shows this happening in real time.
Examination of female literature such as Esther Perel's 'Breeding In Captivity' indicates that women initially seek the security of marriage. Then, after having a child, they become 'bored' and seek excitement, that excitement often being a new partner. Thus, women are driven by their 'feelings' to act out the driving forces of polyandry. It was spotted by Richard Wright in his book 'The Moral Animal' - "Emotions are Nature's Logic Executors".
Whether women are aware of this in abstracto or in concreto is a moot point. As observed by Schopenhauer: "Nature has made it the calling.." (page 4 of 10)
https://www.theabsolute.net/misogyny/onwomen.html
Thanks Stephen. I should like to recommend a short but excellent book published in 2022 by, an author about whom we know nothing, J Stone: "The Great Feminization: Women as Drivers of Modern Social Change".
