Stephen Baskerville's Newsletter

Stephen Baskerville's Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Warren perkin's avatar
Warren perkin
2d

The major factor in feminism, one which hides in plain sight, is that women gain genetic advantage for their offspring in mating with multiple sires.

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0003347200917056

As soon as women gain political power, especially through feminist politicians, they gain access to jurisprudence, and will manipulate endlessly to impose conditions which favour female reproductive preference. One of the most significant changes of recent times is the introduction of 'no fault' divorce, brought to us by NAWL, the National Association of Women Lawyers. This allows women to trade up to a 'higher value' man, bearing cash & prizes in her wake, usually including the family home, if children are involved. The monogamous marriage contract is the 'Patriarchy' which feminists rail against, seeing it as a male-imposed system, one which offered men a degree of (often spurious) reassurance that HIS genes were in all of the children he was supporting. Now, that contract is meaningless from a male perspective. Female fidelity cannot be enforced. Male asset stripping in the family courts most certainly CAN be enforced.

Preferencing women in employment through quotas in EEO, AA, ESG, DEI etc, restricts jobs for men, and thereby removes their main trading card in the sexual marketplace.

https://assets.csom.umn.edu/assets/71503.pdf

All men beneath her pay grade are now invisible. 'Sexual harassment' legislation will keep them invisible. By law.

Feminists have succeeded in making University a hostile environment for young men - thereby ensuring that the future political and jurisprudence class will be mainly female.

Men, still the major contributors to the western tax system, find their contributions utilised to provide safety nets to women who do not wish to make use of the employment opportunities made available to them, but still wish to breed. The recent removal of the 2-child benefit cap in GB shows this happening in real time.

Examination of female literature such as Esther Perel's 'Breeding In Captivity' indicates that women initially seek the security of marriage. Then, after having a child, they become 'bored' and seek excitement, that excitement often being a new partner. Thus, women are driven by their 'feelings' to act out the driving forces of polyandry. It was spotted by Richard Wright in his book 'The Moral Animal' - "Emotions are Nature's Logic Executors".

Whether women are aware of this in abstracto or in concreto is a moot point. As observed by Schopenhauer: "Nature has made it the calling.." (page 4 of 10)

https://www.theabsolute.net/misogyny/onwomen.html

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
Mike Buchanan's avatar
Mike Buchanan
2d

Thanks Stephen. I should like to recommend a short but excellent book published in 2022 by, an author about whom we know nothing, J Stone: "The Great Feminization: Women as Drivers of Modern Social Change".

JUSTICE FOR MEN & BOYS

CAMPAIGN FOR MERIT IN BUSINESS

LAUGHING AT FEMINISTS

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Stephen Baskerville
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Stephen Baskerville · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture