A comment by Pearl Davis in her recent interview of Paul Elam (at 1:26) reminded me of some youthful indulgences of mine that I have decided to recycle. Here is one. LewRockwell.com is libertarian, free-market site and a great place to publish of you want to use, shall we say, unorthodox methods to express serious commentary.
Not much has changed in the quarter century since this piece was first published.
Congratulations! You have embarked on a great adventure. Kidnapping a child is probably unlike anything you have done before. If you are a first-time kidnapper you may be hesitant; perhaps you have lingering scruples. It is true you will probably do irreparable harm to your own child. Children of divorce more often become involved in drugs, alcohol, and crime, become pregnant as teenagers, perform poorly in school, join gangs, and commit suicide.
But look at the advantages! You can be rid of that swine you live with, with all his tedious opinions about child-rearing. YOU call the shots! What could be more rewarding? And a little extra cash each month never hurts, eh? …
So read on, and discover the exciting world of child kidnapping and extortion. (...)
Stephen Baskerville is Professor of Politics at the Collegium Intermarium in Warsaw. His books and recent articles are available at www.StephenBaskerville.com
Wow. What an EXCELLENT article. It amazes me how successful the fems are at keeping this whole thing quiet. It also amazes me how inept us "men" are at opposing the fems.
Hello Stephen,
interestingly, when my children were kidnapped and being criminally abused I asked my then pregnant family law lawyer, Jacqueline Vincent, if she understood that my children had been kidnapped as per the legal definition. She said yes.
I asked her what she proposed to do about this crime and the many other crimes my wife Jennifer Toal had committed. I went to her office specifically to ask her this question to her face to see her response. She had this absolutely disgustingly sly smirk on her face and said that there is nothing she was going to do about it because nothing CAN be done about it. Then she added: "And there is nothing you can do about it either".
I asked Jaqueline directly: "You believe there is nothing I can do about the kidnapping and criminal abuse of my children?"
And with a very disgusting and superior smirk she said: "No".
Meaning "No, there is nothing you can do."
A woman with a baby in her womb should NEVER participate in crimes against a man. That was in March 2008. That baby is 16 years old now. In 2 years that baby will be 18, an adult, and "fair game" to suffer the punishment rightly her mothers.
I took some time to consider what I would do about my children who had been kidnapped. I decided that since my society had made it very clear that my authority as a father was not going to be respected I chose to rescind my consent to be a father and renounce my responsibilities as a father.
Not only do I not consider myself a father. I consider that I have NEVER been a father because once I disowned my former children I was no longer the man who was a father. The new Peter Andrew Nolan has never been a father. The old Peter Andrew Nolan is dead. I killed him.
Of course, all women scream "you abandoned your children you loser dead beat dad!"
To this day women have not accepted the fact that I did not "abandon" my children. I disowned them. Very different. And since I was denied a paternity test these shrieking harpies actually have no evidence they were my biological children. I would have disowned them anyway.
Which is it ladies? Do fathers have rights? Or should I keep encouraging fathers to disown their children? You can't have your cake and eat it to.
PS. I denounced Paul Elam as a government agent in 2009. He is paid to make sure man make no progress on securing their rights. Some men, such as Hammer Hand, have asked me for copies of his payslips as proof which is rather ridiculous.
Pearl asked me how she could help me, and when I told her she could very easily help me save mens lives she chose not to reply, meaning no, she will not help me save mens lives.
Pearl is in the public for Pearl. Not to save the lives of men.