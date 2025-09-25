Stephen Baskerville's Newsletter

Tim Brown
Wow. What an EXCELLENT article. It amazes me how successful the fems are at keeping this whole thing quiet. It also amazes me how inept us "men" are at opposing the fems.

Hello Stephen,

interestingly, when my children were kidnapped and being criminally abused I asked my then pregnant family law lawyer, Jacqueline Vincent, if she understood that my children had been kidnapped as per the legal definition. She said yes.

I asked her what she proposed to do about this crime and the many other crimes my wife Jennifer Toal had committed. I went to her office specifically to ask her this question to her face to see her response. She had this absolutely disgustingly sly smirk on her face and said that there is nothing she was going to do about it because nothing CAN be done about it. Then she added: "And there is nothing you can do about it either".

I asked Jaqueline directly: "You believe there is nothing I can do about the kidnapping and criminal abuse of my children?"

And with a very disgusting and superior smirk she said: "No".

Meaning "No, there is nothing you can do."

A woman with a baby in her womb should NEVER participate in crimes against a man. That was in March 2008. That baby is 16 years old now. In 2 years that baby will be 18, an adult, and "fair game" to suffer the punishment rightly her mothers.

I took some time to consider what I would do about my children who had been kidnapped. I decided that since my society had made it very clear that my authority as a father was not going to be respected I chose to rescind my consent to be a father and renounce my responsibilities as a father.

Not only do I not consider myself a father. I consider that I have NEVER been a father because once I disowned my former children I was no longer the man who was a father. The new Peter Andrew Nolan has never been a father. The old Peter Andrew Nolan is dead. I killed him.

Of course, all women scream "you abandoned your children you loser dead beat dad!"

To this day women have not accepted the fact that I did not "abandon" my children. I disowned them. Very different. And since I was denied a paternity test these shrieking harpies actually have no evidence they were my biological children. I would have disowned them anyway.

Which is it ladies? Do fathers have rights? Or should I keep encouraging fathers to disown their children? You can't have your cake and eat it to.

https://www.wattsmccray.com.au/our-people/jacqueline-vincent/

PS. I denounced Paul Elam as a government agent in 2009. He is paid to make sure man make no progress on securing their rights. Some men, such as Hammer Hand, have asked me for copies of his payslips as proof which is rather ridiculous.

Pearl asked me how she could help me, and when I told her she could very easily help me save mens lives she chose not to reply, meaning no, she will not help me save mens lives.

Pearl is in the public for Pearl. Not to save the lives of men.

1 reply
1 more comment...

