A comment by Pearl Davis in her recent interview of Paul Elam (at 1:26) reminded me of some youthful indulgences of mine that I have decided to recycle. Here is one. LewRockwell.com is libertarian, free-market site and a great place to publish of you want to use, shall we say, unorthodox methods to express serious commentary.

Not much has changed in the quarter century since this piece was first published.

How to Kidnap a Child

Congratulations! You have embarked on a great adventure. Kidnapping a child is probably unlike anything you have done before. If you are a first-time kidnapper you may be hesitant; perhaps you have lingering scruples. It is true you will probably do irreparable harm to your own child. Children of divorce more often become involved in drugs, alcohol, and crime, become pregnant as teenagers, perform poorly in school, join gangs, and commit suicide.

But look at the advantages! You can be rid of that swine you live with, with all his tedious opinions about child-rearing. YOU call the shots! What could be more rewarding? And a little extra cash each month never hurts, eh? …

So read on, and discover the exciting world of child kidnapping and extortion. (...)

Read the rest at LewRockwell.com.

