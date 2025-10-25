Janice Fiamengo’s recent piece on feminism’s attack on due process of law reminded me of another example of abuses we have repeatedly been exposing for decades but that do not abate in the slightest; they only become worse. This one concerns “domestic violence”, about which we hear so much today — from not only feminists but also increasingly advocates for men (for example, a recent press release by DAVIA, which seems to suggest that they just discovered something new). And yet the “abuse” — the legal abuse, that is — only worsens.

Notice that I was calling attention to these constitutional rights violations (and I was not the only one) 20 years ago. Where were today’s champions of the the Bill of Rights — freedom of speech, due process of law, etc. — like Tucker Carlson back then, when today’s feminist-leftist attack on civil liberties was getting underway in the family courts? (For that matter, where are they today?) Perhaps looking the other way when others’ rights are being violated has consequences. As the poet was asking a half-century ago, “How many times can a man turn his head and pretend that he just does not see?”

And here again, we must ask ourselves, how long do we plan to continue “reinventing the wheel” — or perhaps a better analogy is spinning our wheels?

Innocence Is No Excuse

The totalitarian mentality of the feminist domestic violence industry was on display recently at the New York Times, where two lawyers outline plans for suspending the Bill of Rights. The Times normally postures as a champion of civil liberties, but when the malefactors belong to politically unfashionable groups then innocence is no excuse. Only the guilty need constitutional protections, and we may as well just string them up.

“When Words Bear Witness” is a more appropriate headline than Michael Rips and Amy Lester may realize, since their own words reveal the brave new world the feminists and bar associations are creating around the trumped-up issue of “domestic violence.”

“Domestic violence accounts for up to 34% of all reported violent crimes,” they state. Given that government authorities define domestic “violence” as “name-calling and constant criticizing, insulting, and belittling,” it would appear that many “reported violent crimes” are not very violent.

“Reported” crimes are also not proven crimes, and strong incentives exist to report violence where none has taken place. Fabricating abuse accusations ensures custody of children and marital property during divorce. The custody battles are lucrative for lawyers, whose bar associations control judicial appointments and promotions, which is why patently false accusations are treated as fact.

This perversion of the justice system is now common knowledge among legal practitioners. Thomas Kasper recently described in the Illinois Bar Journal how false accusations readily “become part of the gamesmanship of divorce.” Bar associations and even courts themselves sponsor divorce seminars counseling mothers on how to fabricate abuse accusations. “The number of women attending the seminars who smugly – indeed boastfully – announced that they had already sworn out false or grossly exaggerated domestic violence complaints against their hapless husbands, and that the device worked!” astonished Thomas Kiernan, writing in the New Jersey Law Journal. “To add amazement to my astonishment, the lawyer-lecturers invariably congratulated the self-confessed miscreants.” The UMKC Law Review reports a survey of judges and attorneys found complaints of disregard for due process and allegations of domestic violence used as a “litigation strategy.”

Since most reports involve no crime, it is hardly surprising that domestic violence, as Rips and Lester claim, “is notoriously difficult to prosecute, because [alleged?] victims frequently drop charges or refuse to testify when their [alleged?] abusers [allegedly?] threaten them with further violence.” What is this “further violence”? “One study found that many such witnesses received threats that their children would be kidnapped if they testified,” says Joan Meier of George Washington University. Their children kidnapped! These wife-beaters are so sophisticated they have organized child kidnapping operations to intimidate witnesses. Translation: The accusations are concocted to separate the children from their fathers, and the fathers understandably want their children back. Each lie necessitates another. (...)

Stephen Baskerville is Professor of Politics at the Collegium Intermarium in Warsaw. His books and recent articles are available at www.StephenBaskerville.com