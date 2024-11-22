My interview last week with Pearl Davis on her hugely popular podcast show, “Pearl Daily” (2 million subscribers), provides an opportunity to circulate a long-postponed summary of attention to my new book, Who Lost America? Why the United States Went “Communist” and What to Do about It. That video, by the way, is up to 13,000 views, and the comments are superlative. Her audience is full of both men and women who are already well aware and experienced with the injustices of welfare/divorce/family court, and yet I still seem to have impressed some with information and points that they had not thought of. Interestingly, I thought she herself adopted a more professional stance, in contrast to her usual informal style.

The only complaint in the comments was that she did not mention my name or book very much, so if you comment you might try to do that.

A selection of other recent attention of note:

”Who Lost America? Why the United States Went “Communist” and What to Do About It”. Book launch in Warsaw at the offices of Ordo Iuris Foundation and panel discussion of the book with prominent scholars and journalists.

“Who Lost America?: Ex-Child Support Agent's Conversation with Dr. Stephen Baskerville”. Interview with This is Shah. The interviewer is himself a former child support enforcement agent who has been interviewed by Pearl Davis and others and who is very knowledgeable about the injustices of the child support system.

“The Attack on American Families — with Dr Stephen Baskerville”. Interview with Benjamin A. Boyce, a highly popular show posing very perceptive questions.

“Why America Went Communist — Dr. Stephen Baskerville”. Interview with Bear Woznick of Spirit of Adventure Ministries, a popular and influential Catholic podcast.

“Counter Cultural Sexuality #17 - The Baskerville Solution”. Intelligent analysis of my talk at the Budapest Men’s Conference (next).

“The Men’s Marriage Strike Threatens the Political Class”. My talk to the International Conference on Men’s Issues 2024.

Plus:

These 3 interviews are of special interest to men (and those who love them):

Tom Golden on his show, Men Are Good .

Paul Elam for his highly popular men’s site, An Ear for Men .

Will Knowland for his stimulating site, Knowland Knows.

My Substack article, “Why the United States Went ‘Communist’” which summarizes themes of the book was picked up and republished at the Forum for Democracy (FvD), a Dutch political party founded by MP Thierry Baudet. FvD also serves as a think tank, and their site regularly publishes interesting articles by serious intellectuals such as their director, John Laughland. They also republished “Why Is There a Left?” , which elaborates a theme that is implicit in the book, and other pieces.

An especially kind review appeared on Australian Amazon:

Jimmy Riddle 5.0 out of 5 stars It's nothing less than we've come to expect from the world's most perceptive academic Reviewed in Australia on 21 July 2024 Verified Purchase As with the author's two previous books, The New Politics Of Sex and Taken Into Custody: The War Against Fathers, Marriage And The Family, Baskerville manages to get to the hub of the very strange turn the world has taken in the past four years.

If a decade ago, you'd have told people governments would in the future successfully manage to lock people in their homes for two years and basically shut down the world, scorn and ridicule would have been your reward. Trying to now unravel the reasons it did occur has proved beyond most of our pundits (self-appointed in most cases). Look no further. Baskerville convincingly traces the loss of liberty in the west and the reasons for it. This makes it a triumvirate of must read books he's now produced. In fact, so well does he write, that I'm tempted to dwelve into his first production, Not Peace But A Sword, despite having next to no interest in the Puritan Revolution.

More interviews are expected from prominent scholars such as Janice Fiamengo, John Laughland, Srdja Trifkovic, and others.