Stephen Baskerville's Newsletter

Stephen Baskerville's Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rachael Morgan's avatar
Rachael Morgan
7d

MSM must be unbiased and accurate in their reporting. They continue to deliberately shield female perpetrators, murderers and criminals. Six have died this week at the hands of womenQ

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
jesse porter's avatar
jesse porter
7d

"I promised at the start to refrain from expressing my own opinions."

and then "I stress that these are my own views,"

I'm not sure which side of the fence you're on. This is too inflammatory a topic to not express an opinion and reasons for holding it. There can be no doubt that the movement was a major contribution to the current feminism directed culture that is responsible for much of the dissolution of families and general gynocentric tenor.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Stephen Baskerville and others
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Stephen Baskerville
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture