This is a draft of my ninth lecture in the upcoming series on “The Sexual Revolution and its Consequences”, to be sponsored by the Ordo Iuris Institute for Legal Culture.

Here I consider the opposition to the Sexual Revolution, mostly from organized groups on the Right, but I also examine some conspicuous absence of opposition, most notably by churches, the supposed guardians of traditional sexual morality. I also address a fundamental question that most opponents prefer to ignore: Why has the Sexual Revolution achieved such spectacular success, and why has the opposition to it failed so completely?

Many of the points in this lecture are drawn from my recent book, Who Lost America, where I elaborate onthis question in more detail.

General Outline Course Title: The Sexual Revolution and Its Consequences Lecturer: Stephen Baskerville Scope of Lectures: Introduction to the Sexual Revolution Sexual Ideology Highlights of the Sexual Revolution I: Contraception, Abortion, Homosexualiy, Same-Sex Marriage, and Connected Issues Highlights of the Sexual Revolution II: Welfare, Divorce, and Connected Issues Exporting the Sexual Revolution: Great Power Foreign Policy, NATO, the European Union Globalizing the Sexual Revolution I: The United Nations and other Intergovernmental Organizations (Procedures, Sex Education, AIDS, Development Assistance) Globalizing the Sexual Revolution II: Human Rights Effects of the Sexual Revolution Opposition to the Sexual Revolution Responding to the Sexual Revolution

Lesson 9

Opposition to the Sexual Revolution

Opposition to the Sexual Revolution

One theme of these lectures has been the spectacular success of the Sexual Revolution and the failure of opposition. Why is this? Was something predestined about its triumph? Or did the opposition make needless mistakes that allowed the sexual left to attain its current heremony?

Churches

One especially conspicuous failure has been the churches. Churches, after all, are the bastions of morality, especially traditional sexual morality – or at least we expect them to be. What role have the churches played in the Sexual Revolution? Did they actively resist? If so, why did they fail?

Even beyond their role as the upholders of morality, throughout western history, churches have often criticized abuses of power by secular authorities. Churchmen have assumed the role of gadflies and “loyal opposition” to remind governments when they are exceeding their authority and encroaching on God’s turf. Why have they been so conspicuously silent here, on matters that fall so clearly within their own authority?

Not long ago, in emerging democratic societies, churches were also the foremost venues for organizing citizens. This allowed the people to speak with a unified voice on matters like slavery, civil rights, and war and peace – permitting them to have a collective impact greater than they could possibly have as individuals. What has happened to this role of churches as mouthpieces of the citizenry?

It is also generally accepted that religious faith and church attendance declined dramatically during this same period, as the Sexual Revolution was reaching its peak, from the 1960s to the present day. What connection does this decline have to the Sexual Revolution? Which is the cause and which is the effect?

The Rise of the Professional Lobbies

During this same time period, the 1960s and since, another profound transformation took place in the larger western politics. This was the rise of a new kind of professionally lobbying organization. Once called “interest” or “pressure” groups, today they like to be called “nongovernmental organizations”, though many are increasingly government-funded and therefore not at all “nongovernmental”. These new, ostensibly “non-profit” groups claimed to represent and promote, not private or “special” interests or for-profit concerns, but the general “public interest” of the entire society. They were usually driven by political ideologies, and most had agendas on the liberal-left. In the Sexual Revolution, groups like the National Organization for Women, Planned Parenthood, and Stonewall, joined older public lobbies to advance the causes of feminism and homosexualism.

In response, similar professional lobbies also began to emerge on the Right, with the purpose of countering the influence of the radical groups. Yet to do this, these conservative firms mostly imitated the political methods and techniques of the leftist groups they opposed. Groups like the Family Research Council, Focus on the Family, Alliance Defending Freedom (all in the United States), American Center for Law and Justice (with later affiliates like the European Center for Law and Justice and the Slavic Center for Law and Justice) and Christian Concern (in Britain) have been replicated in other western countries. These groups engage full-time in both legislation and litigation, where they have added an element of professionalism to the opposition that churches can’t match.

Yet despite their sophisticated operations, these firms have hardly been more successful. With a few exceptions (which I will describe in a moment), they have, at best, slowed the progress of the Sexual Revolution, but not halted it.

These professional organizations have not really supplemented or added to the efforts of churches, so much as they have replaced them. Ironically, and perhaps a little tragically, it is possible that the very growth of such groups has encouraged the political disengagement of the churches. With professional lobbying firms taking responsibility for what had been the civic role of churches, after all, the churches themselves feel less need to engage themselves in public affairs and find an excuse for withdrawal from civic involvement. The result is that on the Right, as on the Left, citizens themselves have been largely removed from the political process and replaced by professional advocates.

This displacement of churches by political lobbies has been most conspicuous in predominantly Protestant countries, like the United States and Britain, where individual churches hardly engage in civic/political activity at all anymore. Instead, they leave this responsibility to the professional firms. This is ironic, because in both Britain and the US, churches at one time served as the principal opposition groups, scrutinizing and challenging abuses of power by the secular authorities. One could even argue that evangelical sects constituted the modern world’s first “interest groups” or “pressure groups” in Britain and even more so in America. Today, Protestant churches, if they’re politically active at all, are more likely to be active on the Left than on the Right. In Britain (with an established Protestant church and a historically Protestant political culture) or the United States (with no established church but an even more strongly Protestant culture) the political influence of churches has almost completely disappeared.

In predominantly Catholic countries, by contrast, the rise of professional lobbies in defense of families and traditional values has been less likely to diminish the role or engagement of the Catholic Church. The activities of Ordo Iuris in Poland, for example, has not displaced the Catholic Church, which still exerts a strong influence on the social and political views of the Polish people and continues to influence public policy. This influence is not limited to the clergy but involves mobilizing the citizenry in active opposition. (Referenda on abortion are one example.)

But relevant to this fact may be that Poland lies in East-Central Europe, a region that is generally more traditional and conservative than the West, where opposition leaders draw upon the traditional values of citizens. It is not clear that the Catholic Church has been equally successful in resisting the Sexual Revolution in Italy, Spain, Portugal, France, or even Ireland, though all are likewise traditionally Catholic countries.

On the other hand, in other countries in East-Central Europe, where Christianity is more fragmented, such as the Czech Republic, resistance to the Sexual Revolution has been less successful.

In Eastern Orthodox countries, it should be noted, churches have almost uniformly opposed the Sexual Revolution, but these churches have less of a history of active political opposition, and they are only beginning to mobilize actively against it. In these countries, the Sexual Revolution has been limited so far to a tiny, mostly foreign-funded and foreign-educated elite, so it may be too early to know how it will develop there.

The one venue where the churches have been more successful in slowing or halting the progress of sexual radicals, perhaps ironically, has been at the most “globalist” of forums: the United Nations. Here again, this is mostly true of the Catholic Church, though interestingly, Mormons have also played a role disproportionate to their numbers, and Islamic groups have also been active. The Holy See (under which political lobbying by the Catholic Church is conducted), along with its allies, has successfully prevented any binding international agreements from recognizing a claimed right of either abortion or “SOGI” (“sexual orientation and gender identity”). Yet they have not prevented gains by sexual radicals in the other policy areas of UN activity we discussed in Lesson 6, such as economic development assistance or AIDS policies.

Here again, however, the larger political context and political culture must be taken into account. This success has been largely achieved in alliance with the more conservative countries of the global South – Africa, Asia, and Latin America, with the Islamic countries perhaps especially vocal in opposition – and their influence would not have been as strong otherwise.

The Modus Operandi

As I noted previously, the professional lobbies have relied largely on methods pioneered by their leftist counterparts: legislation and litigation. No reason exists to doubt their competence. On the contrary, I myself have worked with such groups, and I have been impressed by the professionalism and sophistication of their operations.

But all this political skill may still be of limited effectiveness if the larger understanding of the conflict is flawed. In this case, I believe that conservatives generally have failed to fully comprehend the sexual Left and its aspirations.

Some argue that the opposition mostly targets a limited number of high-profile issues ad hoc, while ignoring the larger sexual ideology that drives the Revolution in its entirety. The result is occasional or temporary victories; the most dramatic is perhaps the 2022 Dobbs decision overturning Roe v. Wade. Yet so long as the ideology continues to flourish, the Left can regroup its forces and reverse the Right’s victories using other methods. (In this case, by legalizing abortion in state and local governments.)

As we saw in Lesson #2, sexual ideology stands at the cutting edge of the Left today and differs in fundamental ways from the ideologies that dominated the Left in the recent past: liberalism, socialism, and communism. Today’s Left has largely abandoned many of its once-cherished values: the “class struggle”; its critique of “capitalism”; its concern for the poor; its opposition to wars, “militarism”, and “imperialism”; its concern for civil liberties such as freedom of speech and the press. (In fact, on most of these matters, leftists have turned 180 degrees and become the very plutocrats, militarists, and authoritarians they once disparaged.)

Instead, the Left today has adopted a wholly new agenda, most of which is sexual.

As in the past, when the Left innovates and reinvents itself with new grievances, conservatives have failed to fully appreciate the change that has taken place and persist in fighting the “previous war”. (The Left often reinvents itself in this way, and smaller reinventions take place constantly, most recently “transgenderism”.)

While feminism and sexual ideology generally have roots in earlier leftist ideologies like Marxism, sexual ideology has its own logic that must be understood on its own terms and not simply as a throwback to something more familiar to us (like “cultural Marxism”). Yet conservatives often show a reluctance to confront the full reality of the Sexual Revolution and take all its features seriously.

This highlights another possible shortcoming: The professional firms have also concentrated on a small number of high-profile issues like those discussed in Lecture 3: contraception, abortion, and same-sex marriage, and now, most recently, transgenderism. This renders the opposition largely reactive rather than proactive. The conservative opposition seldom launches incursions into enemy territory by contesting the long-term victories of the Sexual Revolution in the past, such as welfare and especially divorce (which we discussed in Lesson 4), which they mostly ignore, even though these arguably exert a more direct impact on families.

The result is that some of the most extreme and destructive features of the Sexual Revolution flourish largely unopposed and by default.

Centering the opposition entirely in professionals has also tended to exclude important constituencies that also believe that their interests are negatively affected by the Sexual Revolution. The marginalization of the churches has already been noted, but it is worth emphasizing that excluding churches from political campaigns effectively means excluding the citizenry as a whole – or at least that part of the citizenry that is likely to be sympathetic and willing to become actively involved. One enormous such constituency is men. Currently the so-called “manosphere” is exploding with discontent, almost all of which is hostile to the Sexual Revolution and often directed against feminism. This discontent is unorganized, and not all of it is admirable, but properly led, it could provide support and leverage for opposition to the Sexual Revolution. Yet conservative groups have not capitalized on this discontent or tried to channel it into political strength and effectiveness.

Judging from the problems identified in this lecture, it would seem that conservatives could offer a more effective opposition if they:

mobilize churches as active civic organizations, and… seek alliances with other constituencies who believe that their interests are negatively affected by the Sexual Revolution, in order to… confront the larger sexual ideology, including feminism as well as homosexualism and transgenderism, by… challenging the sexual Left on all fronts and issues raised here: for example, long-term leftists bastions like welfare and divorce, and parental rights, as well as immediate, high-profile issues like contraception, abortion, same-sex marriage, and transgenderism.

