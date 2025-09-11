People respond differently to the world’s imperfections and injustices. The first impulse — especially among the young — is often acts of petty rebellion: disobedience to parents, teachers, and other authority figures. More mature people, with means and leisure and education, organize protests and try to rectify the world’s problems (or more romantically, “change the world”) by engaging in politics. Poor and uneducated people often have no other outlet for their anger than self-destructive acts of private escape: alcohol, drugs, crime.

For many — including all of the above — adopting a socially unconventional lifestyle also provides an emotionally satisfying form of protest: defying accepted social norms governing appearance, language, cultural and artistic standards, religious observance, and above all sexuality. This can be soothing psychologically (and very briefly, physically), but it seldom achieves anything as far as “changing the world” other than sometimes to make it worse.

The last, sexual license and sexual rebellion, has always served as popular form of protest against authority, especially among the young, a principle reflected in our most vulgar forms of speech. The fact that sexual awareness and adolescent rebellion tend to emerge at roughly the same age, compounds this tendency. Perhaps that is why today, when sexual rebellion has broken free from the margins of not only respectable society but also other forms of political dissent and is now enjoying its own day in the sun, achieving mainstream status and acceptability even within conservative circles, our politics generally have become so unstable and nihilistic.

Another option — the one that historically precedes the others and in fact most often succeeds in bringing about the desired change and, yes, even transforming the larger world — might surprise some and seem counter-intuitive: asceticism, or renouncing the pleasures of the world and adopting a strict code of moral integrity, abstinence, and discipline. Not so much the cloistered, other-worldly asceticism of monks, but the active this-worldly austerity of puritans.

History’s most successful revolutionaries have been morally puritanical, imposing strict discipline on themselves and their followers. The English Puritans themselves popularized the technique and invented the very concept of revolution itself when they perpetrated the world’s first revolution in 17th-century England. Their descendents in North America then played a decisive role in agitating for the next revolution there as well. The semi-secular republican patriots in revolutionary America were similarly abstemious in matters of clothing, consumption, alcohol, and sexuality (without always giving religious reasons). The Jacobins of revolutionary France, though essentially atheists, nonetheless were likewise personally austere and described themselves as “incorruptibles”.

Even Vladimir Lenin, leader of the Bolshevik Revolution in Russia and the very antithesis of traditional moral norms, had little patience for the bohemian lifestyle of many would-be revolutionaries: indulging in alcohol, drugs, and sex. “The revolution demands concentration,” he insisted. “It cannot tolerate orgiastic conditions…. Dissoluteness in sexual life is bourgeois, is a phenomenon of decay…. Self-control, self-discipline is not slavery, not even in love.” This is why Lenin succeeded (for better or worse) where other radicals failed.

It is also worth noting that all these countries became economic powerhouses and global superpowers in the aftermath of the revolutions that accepted and implemented these austere ethical codes.

Now Muslims have discovered the potential of puritanical politics with their Islamist revolts. Most so far have ended as failures (Syria being the most recent example). Yet we may now be seeing the emergence of a major power in the one country where Islamist ideology achieved a full-blown revolution on the scale of England, America, France, and Russia: Iran.

Incidentally but significantly, all these revolutionary movements denounced “effeminacy” (often associated with royal courts, foreign influences, and the entourages of queens) and extolled the virtues of “manliness”.

~~~

By contrast, masculinity today is at about its lowest status ever, being subject to vicious denigration and vilification, and men themselves are forced to endure some horrific injustices by agents of government repression, mostly under pressure from feminists and lawyers. They are often perplexed about how to respond.

Some cling to their previous liberal values with renewed determination and insist that all they seek is “gender equality”. (Some even adopt feminist jargon: complaining about “sexism”, “discrimination”, “second-class citizenship”.) Others become more conservative, as a reaction against feminism, and many become Christians or other religious believers, or at least more serious religious believers. Both tendencies are seen among men’s rights activitists.

Increasingly, many young men, who have become aware of the dangers of being a man but hope to escape the most serious consequences, become apathetic. Large numbers respond simply by withdrawing from engagement with women altogether: foregoing marriage, families, dating. I have written about this impromptu “marriage strike” elsewhere.

Oddly, some seem to believe that they can continue interacting with women on the crudest level by living lives of material and sexual hedonism — pursuing wealth for their own personal enjoyment and to attract women whom they use for sexual pleasure — while refusing any long-term commitment to any particular woman or to family life. The huge followings of online “influencers”, most famously Andrew Tate, suggests that this response is real and not mere anti-male propaganda and that many admire and aspire to this lifestyle even if few succeed in attaining it.

Even aside from questions of morality, I do not know how these men expect to get away with this. The feminist quest in search of new ways to criminalize men is ongoing and relentless. Tate’s own legal ordeal indicates how even high-profile men are vulnerable to legal attack; ordinary men have no hope of defending themselves against accusations of sexual something-or-other. Of course, it also furnishes ammunition that rationalizes measures against “toxic masculinity” — including repressing freedom of speech and expression.

The current feminist sneering and demonization of “incels” (“involuntarily celebate” men) demonstrates how feminists are determined to humiliate and punish even men who have no contact with women at all. Without some opposition, they will eventually succeed.

The current onslaught of vilification against men for refusing to “commit” and enter into relationships with women (on the women’s, often feminist terms) indicates that feminists are intent on punishing men simply for failing to desire them. Anyone tempted to dismiss this possibility should consider how much of the divorce, domestic violence, “date rape," “sex tourism,” and other feminist industries cater to women who seek revenge against men who fail to love them sufficiently.

Young men who think they can remain safe indefinitely by withdrawing into a low profile may therefore be in for an awakening. With remarkable speed, the feminist hegemony has already spread and attained previously unimaginable powers of intrusion into private life. This is entirely because of men’s failure and refusal to resist. This in turn might well be attributed to their confusion in knowing how to resist. To paraphrase Bolshevik Leon Trotsky, you may not be interested in the feminist revolution, but the feminist revolution is interested in you.

In short, responses like apathy and hedonism may not be realistic options at all. Men — especially young men who have less hope of riding out the storm — may find they have no choice but to start resisting actively. And the sooner the better.

Direct political action — “men’s rights” activism — has failed miserably over several decades. (I know. I have watched it, and I have tried it.) It has been weakened by divisions and by contradictory responses, with some men rejecting “gender equality” and others demanding it.

This is inevitable to some extent. How they respond will continue to vary. But one thing is essential: Men must take the moral high ground. They must have “clean hands”, as the lawyers say. A figure like Tate, however inspiring to young men with his sheer defiance and bravado, will never change the present reality because he is morally tainted. Such is also the case with some of our most powerful and promising leaders, such as Elon Musk — a man of unparallelled influence and power — not to mention his unquestionable imagination and entrepreneurial drive. Yet when faced with multiple crises in his personal life involving women who took advantage of his own less-than-honorable behavior, he could have parlayed that into serious public attention to the destructive consequences of the Sexual Revolution and led a public dialogue of how we as a society should respond to this, the greatest crisis of our time. Yet he shrank from this task and showed himself pathetically inadequate as a leader. In fact, he revealed a side of his personality that few would have expected: one of cowardice.

He is not alone in this. Even alpha males have their limits, and nowadays they usually involve failures of nerve when confronted with angry women.

~~~

So what solution remains? The one that founded America and most of the modern English-speaking world in the first place. The Puritans today are almost as unfashionable as masculinity. Yet they laid the foundation of the greatest, most free and powerful nation in history — or nations, if we include the entire Anglosphere. In fact, they are far more important in Western history than they are given credit for, for they invented the very concepts of revolution, ideology, and radicalism, more than a century before the French Revolution. Today we venerate the “Founding Fathers”, who secured and codified our freedoms, but this would have been pointless if they had not been preceded by those we used to call the “Puritan Fathers”, who first of all taught us and enforced our responsibilities.

Why did Puritanism succeed and why does puritanism still succeed so often? Some reasons might surprise you:

Puritanism teaches people to focus their attention on important things and not waste their time and effort and money pursuing frivolous personal pleasures and vanities: acquiring material goods, vulgar entertainment, ostentatious attire, excessive consumption of food, alcohol, sex.

Puritanism organizes people to fight for a “cause”: They practically invented the idea.

Puritanism teaches patience: The cause may not succeed today or when we want, but perhaps tomorrow, or when you and I are gone, and then our children will reap the benefit.

Puritanism demands self-discipline: It requires that we exercise self-control, avoid emotional extremes of anger and cheerfulness or pessimism and optimism , practice methodical work habits, accept setbacks without discouragement, focus on limited goals and completing immediate tasks before starting new ones.

Puritanism requirs us to work cooperatively with others: It requires that people put away their personal agendas and grievances, work toward shared goals, and submit themselves to group discipline.

Puritanism discourages people from ranting and raving against their enemies for the injustices they inflict and urges them instead to search inside for their own failings that allowed their enemies to harm them in the first place. This forces people to reconsider their complaints and seek different, practical solutions. This is important today. How many find it easier and safer to complain, to lament and bemoan, compile wish lists, blame others, inveigh against globalists, leftists, neocons, RINOs, “Woke” ideology, point out everyone else’s moral failings and religious faithlessness – and similar exercises in self-righteous but impotent posturing and moral superiority, rather than examine ourselves and admit that we ourselves lack the fortitude and resolve necessary to confront the most imposing strongholds of power?

Puritanism inspires courage and self-sacrifice by assuring people that their sacrifices are shared by others and that they are for a larger good that may outlive them.

Puritanism unifies people around a shared doctrine that gives them purpose and direction. You are not required to believe every tenet of Christian doctrine in the Puritan or any other version literally (though you will eventually discover reasons to do so) in order to recognize that a shared faith and beliefs organize and mobilize people and yield multiple other benefits in civic life and elsewhere, many that are not obvious and unavailable in other civilizations. The fact that this doctrine is itself apolitical and devoid of specific political content is not a weakness but precisely its strength. If vigiliantly enforced, it prevents churches from being commandeered by secular political doctrines and individuals’ agendas and wish lists. (Even secular puritanical revolutionaries like Lenin tried to imitate this using doctirines like communism, but not nearly so successfully.)

Puritanism imparts — and rigorously enforces — authentic family values, the most successful family values the West has ever known. Puritan intellectuals produced the most voluminous literature on the principles of family life and duties of family members in all of early-modern Europe: sermons, guidebooks, household manuals. The family was considered a “little commonwealth”, where parental and especially paternal authority was enforced and children were instructed in the principles of citizenship. It was also considered the lowest unit of the church (”little congregations of saints,” as one said) — where fathers exercised divinely-mandated and near-sacerdotal authority and led household worship. “A family is a little church and a little commonwealth . . . whereby trial may be made of such as are fit for any place of authority or of subjection,” William Gouge wrote in a famous manual. “It is as a school wherein the first principles and grounds of government and subjection are learned, whereby men are fitted to greater matters in church or commonwealth.”

(So if you do not like today’s churches — and who does? — start your own at home.)

Puritanism suppresses petty rebelliousness (even as it organizes constructive revolts and revolutions) and enforces sexual “law-and-order” As noted, sexual nonconformity has long served as a popular form of childish protest against parental and other authority by the young (and recently the not-so-young). Nowadays it also drives rebellion against male authority by women and pseudo-women. Puritanism demands that parents exercise direct control and instruction over the sexuality and upbringing of minor children. It demands sexual self-control and chastity from women, as good women understand. (Puritanism was originally highly popular among women and recruited them in disproportionately large numbers, as does Islamism today — a fact that perplexes feminists.) But it also demands sexual law-and-order from men, who must enforce sexual discipline over themselves before they can enforce it effectively over women and children.

Puritanism enforces patriarchal values: The father is head of the family and given the authority, supported by the community, to rule it effectively. Scolding women could find themselves in a ducking stool or with a clip on their tongue.

Puritan congregations led to the modern world’s first and purest participatory democracy. Religious/Political dissenters left England as already-existing breakaway churches which in New England immediately became entire towns. Their worship services evolved into the renowned New England town meetings that served as the seed of American democracy.

Last, but far from least, one that is not well known but all will appreciate:

The Puritans demanded government integrity and inveighed vociferously and incessantly against official corruption — and especially (get this) corruption in the judiciary: “That horrid, not neglect, but perverting of judgement that hath abounded…amongst our judges!” Thomas Case complained to the London city council in a sermon of 1644. The places of judicature were so crowded with violence, partiality, bribery, and projected perverting of judgement. Yea, robbery and violence, murder and treason, which were wont to stand at the bar have for many years together sat upon the bench, ‘till the land was filled with oppression and blood. . . . Blood and perverting of judgement cry aloud in the ears of God.

And all this is aside from its spiritual benefits, which Christian believers today (who still derive edification from reading Puritan literature) will readily attest.

In short, Puritanism taught us the habits of modern citizenship — precisely the habits we are now allowing to decay. Permitting these habits to atrophy is what leaves us helpless before global powers. It has become a cliche that in the modern world we are too eager to demand our rights with little regard for our responsibilities. Recognizing the Puritans’ contribution and restoring them to their place at the foundation of American history will rectify this and help us remember what came first and what must come first if we wish to be free.

The ones to do that are men.

If you want to learn more about the Puritans, especially their political thought and practice and its impact on us all, you will find it in my book, Not Peace But a Sword: The Political Theology of the English Revolution (abridged edition, Routledge, 1993; restored full edition, Wipf & Stock, 2018).