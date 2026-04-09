Regarding our recent interview…

…Tom Golden and I received such a positive response to this interview that I decided to re-post a lecture I gave some years ago on a similar theme: family law’s numerous violations of the US Constitution. It is entitled, “How No-Fault Divorce Empowers the State”, and it was delivered at the Ruth Institute. It could be delivered today, because, sadly, nothing has changed. You can watch that lecture here:

And for those outside the US, please remember that because the US Constitution is part of the English Common Law tradition, its principles are at least morally binding, even if its provisions are not strictly legally enforceable, in other Common Law countries, which is why it is admissible in English courts.

If you want to read more analysis that will push you to think “outside the box,” you will find it in my recent book, Who Lost America? Why the United States Went “Communist” — and What to Do about It — available from Amazon.

Stephen Baskerville is Professor of Politics (retired) at the Collegium Intermarium in Warsaw. His books and recent articles are available at www.StephenBaskerville.com.