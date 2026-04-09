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Bruce Eden's avatar
Bruce Eden
2d

The Democrat Party is the Family Court's protector and funding mechanism in the U.S. Two (2) family court judges in Pennsylvania went to jail for 28 years and 17 years, respectively, for criminal (and civil) RICO and other criminal violations in the "Kids for Cash" scandal where these 2 judges were involved in investing in juvenile detention centers and were jailing juveniles for maximum terms and cash for minor infractions like loitering and public urination. Democrat President Joe Biden's Administration pardoned these child abusers. In New Jersey and New York, family court judges are only removed from the bench for having sexual relations with litigants coming before them, or sexually harassing their staffs. No one is removed for constitutional violations, which runs rampant throughout the family courts in those states.

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Peter Andrew Nolan's avatar
Peter Andrew Nolan
2d

The divorce courts are a criminal cartel. I proved this by video recording crimes in progress in a divorce court on 2009-11-26.

Court room video: https://peternolan.com/likes/CourtRoomVideo

Court room transcript: https://peternolan.com/likes/CourtRoomTranscript

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