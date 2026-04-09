More on Family Law and the Constitution
Courts that are responsible for protecting constitutional government are themselves its greatest violators.
Regarding our recent interview…
…Tom Golden and I received such a positive response to this interview that I decided to re-post a lecture I gave some years ago on a similar theme: family law’s numerous violations of the US Constitution. It is entitled, “How No-Fault Divorce Empowers the State”, and it was delivered at the Ruth Institute. It could be delivered today, because, sadly, nothing has changed. You can watch that lecture here:
And for those outside the US, please remember that because the US Constitution is part of the English Common Law tradition, its principles are at least morally binding, even if its provisions are not strictly legally enforceable, in other Common Law countries, which is why it is admissible in English courts.
If you want to read more analysis that will push you to think “outside the box,” you will find it in my recent book, Who Lost America? Why the United States Went “Communist” — and What to Do about It — available from Amazon.
Stephen Baskerville is Professor of Politics (retired) at the Collegium Intermarium in Warsaw. His books and recent articles are available at www.StephenBaskerville.com.
The Democrat Party is the Family Court's protector and funding mechanism in the U.S. Two (2) family court judges in Pennsylvania went to jail for 28 years and 17 years, respectively, for criminal (and civil) RICO and other criminal violations in the "Kids for Cash" scandal where these 2 judges were involved in investing in juvenile detention centers and were jailing juveniles for maximum terms and cash for minor infractions like loitering and public urination. Democrat President Joe Biden's Administration pardoned these child abusers. In New Jersey and New York, family court judges are only removed from the bench for having sexual relations with litigants coming before them, or sexually harassing their staffs. No one is removed for constitutional violations, which runs rampant throughout the family courts in those states.
The divorce courts are a criminal cartel. I proved this by video recording crimes in progress in a divorce court on 2009-11-26.
Court room video: https://peternolan.com/likes/CourtRoomVideo
Court room transcript: https://peternolan.com/likes/CourtRoomTranscript