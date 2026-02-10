I have decided to go media in a bigger way than previously. Teaming up with the host of “A Male Space”, I am launching a new video/podcast show that consists of interviews with people we consider among the most important for politics (especially gender politics) today. We will also distill the essence of their work along with our own books and articles. Our aim is to sift out the 99% of social media consisting of chatter and noise (he said / she said, complaining, and telling you what you already know and believe) and bring you the essential 1%: the most important thoughts about sexual and gender politics today from the most important thinkers. We will try to highlight important figures who deserve to be better known but who have not always achieved a high profile on social media.

For the first show, we were honored to host Dr Helen Smith, author of the much acclaimed Men on Strike (2014), on the occasion of her newest book.

Before that, however, I myself was recently interviewed by Lawrence DeMarco of the Law Center, a firm that puts its money where its mouth is and produces a multitude of informative resources on how to fight the injustices of family court. This interview summarizes the essential points of my three books on family court injustice and connected topics:

“Family Court — the Most Repressive Machine:

Dr Stephen Baskerville on How Sex Politics Became Lawfare”

For more information on my books, please visit www.StephenBaskerville.com.

Dr Helen Smith’s first book on gender issues, Men on Strike is a rare book that has actually become more important since it was published in 2014. Men today are withdrawing from marriage, families, and even women, much to the consternation of many on the left and right. Dr Smith was among the first to notice this trend, and we talked to her about the reception of that book over the last decade, and about her new book, His Side: Men Speak Out on Dating, Marriage, and Life in America.

”Men Today Episode 1:

No Filter, No Lies — Just Men’s Truths, featuring Dr. Helen Smith”

