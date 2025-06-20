Thanks to Tom Golden of “Men Are Good”, who has created custom GPTs for 3 of my books. These Q&As allow you to ask questions of the book with responses from ChatGPT based on the books’ contents. Tom is building a library of similar resources of special interest to men.

Here are the three he has created for my own books so far (click titles):

Who Lost America? Why the United States Went “Communist” and What to Do about It (2024)

The New Politics of Sex: The Sexual Revolution, Civil Liberties, and the Growth of Government Power (2017)

Taken Into Custody: The War Against Fathers, Marriage, and the Family (2007)

Further descriptions of these books, including excerpts, endorsements and links to order them on Amazon.com, are on my site: www.StephenBaskerville.com.

Stephen Baskerville is Professor of Politics at the Collegium Intermarium in Warsaw. His books and recent articles are available at www.StephenBaskerville.com.