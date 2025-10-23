This piece provides the anthropology surrounding much of what I write, and it connects that larger context with the need for concrete legal reform (that I also advocate). Devlin explains it all very cogently here. The point about the role of marriage in creating fatherhood is especially valuable and deserves to be more widely known.

See also Devlin’s thoughtful review of my book, below, in the Unz Review.

On Respect Between the Sexes

F. Roger Devlin

Oct 17, 2025

We live in an age when ordinary standards of civility have collapsed but there is universal agreement on a supposed right of every moron and criminal to be treated with “respect.” We are urged to extend respect even to other species and the planet as a whole. Sometimes self-respect is enjoined upon us. But within my experience the most common such injunction is addressed to men, exhorted ad nauseam to respect women. It would be a bold fellow indeed who presumed to disagree: when was the last time you heard anyone suggest that men ought to hold women in contempt? (…)

Stephen Baskerville is Professor of Politics at the Collegium Intermarium in Warsaw. His books and recent articles are available at www.StephenBaskerville.com