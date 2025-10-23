Stephen Baskerville's Newsletter

Peter Andrew Nolan
1d

"But within my experience the most common such injunction is addressed to men, exhorted ad nauseam to respect women."

Yes, women have screamed at us men for the last 55+ years: "All men must respect all women".

But do women show individual men the respect we have earned? No, they don't.

I am now going to use the standards women used against me. I am going to insist that any woman who wishes respect from me shall have to individually earn my respect. While at the same time I will not listen to anything said woman says unless she pays me what my time is worth to her. If she does not offer to pay me she is making clear that my time in worth nothing to her.

I shall give women the wonderful opportunity to earn my respect one at a time while paying me "equal pay for equal work" for my time.

We shall see how many women take me up on this very generous offer Stephen.

