Quelling the Religious War We Have Ignited

A bit off-topic for me, so feel free to disagree, but I am drafting an article on the war in Iran, and in this video I present some of the major points I plan to present in order to get feedback. You will find that, for better or worse, my approach to Iran is quite different from any of the standard treatments you have read or heard. I will be grateful indeed for your comments.

Interestingly, one of the best commentaries on international affairs just today raised some issues that demonstrate the relevance of my approach here. Interviewing Joe Kent, the intelligence officer who resigned from the Trump Administration in protest against the war, Alexander Mercouris of The Doran asked two questions that I address in this video:

17:45: Do any commonalities of interests between Iran and the United States exist that may offer hope of ending the conflict and restoring some normality to the relationship? 26:00: People say that Iran is not a normal, rational state but a terrorist country run by crazed religious fanatics with whom there is no point in attempting normal relations. Is this true? (These are paraphrases, not direct quotations.)

If you want to read more analysis that will push you to think “outside the box,” you will find it in my recent book, Who Lost America? Why the United States Went “Communist” — and What to Do about It — available from Amazon.

Stephen Baskerville is Professor of Politics (retired) at the Collegium Intermarium in Warsaw. His books and recent articles are available at www.StephenBaskerville.com.