Continuing my series of reprints from the past that have an uncanny way of remaining relevant into the present: Following my last post on domestic violence accusations and the Bill of Rights, readers reported that official domestic violence statistics are currently showing that DV has been declining, and we discussed the reliability of government domestic violence statistics. Well, this piece shows that they are worth almost nothing. In another striking instance of deja vu, the government was likewise reporting 20 years ago that DV was declining, and I showed that their figures were just as worthless as when they claim that it is increasing — or that it is even a serious problem in the first place.

Now, almost daily, I continue to read incisive pieces exposing the fraudulent claims of the domestic violence industry, produced by excellent groups that are working assiduously to rectify the feminist lies. But what is the point? We have been exposing the lies for decades (as this piece demonstrates), and yet they keep coming. When will we move on to the solutions?

Statistics from the Ministry of Truth

With much fanfare, the [United States] Department of Justice recently announced that domestic violence has been reduced by half over ten years. This is a little like the old Soviet announcements of yet another increase in the wheat harvest.

The news carries several convenient implications for the federal government and its feminist clients: First, it appears to vindicate more than a decade of billion-dollar government programs. But second – in the spirit of having it both ways – it implies that "more needs to be done." As the report's author herself suggests with impeccable bureaucratic logic, figures indicating that domestic violence has decreased may indicate that it has not decreased. "The apparent decline could mean that women are choosing to suffer in silence rather than seek help."

Finally, the announcement preempts opposition. What are skeptics going to do, reply that "No it has not declined"? It is the bureaucratic equivalent of the question, "Have you stopped beating your wife?" (...)

Read the rest at LewRockwell.com.

On connected news, some recent media deserves more attention: Host “A Male Space” and guest “This is Shah” are two of the best of the younger generation of commentators on sexual-family-”gender” issues. Their discussion here goes beyond the chit-chat about “relationships” and the griping about “unfairness” and brings together important — and less explored — themes that will deepen your understanding: the historical and social role of marriage; the social and legal origins of fatherhood; the economics of marriage and divorce; the role of dowries and bride price; plus the shallowness of feminist complaints about these matters. Both treat these themes more extensively on their own channels, but this provides a good introduction.

If you want to read more analysis that will push you to think “outside the box,” you will find it in my recent book, Who Lost America? Why the United States Went "Communist” — and What to Do about It — available from Amazon.

Stephen Baskerville is Professor of Politics at the Collegium Intermarium in Warsaw. His books and recent articles are available at www.StephenBaskerville.com.