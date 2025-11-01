Stephen Baskerville's Newsletter

Bruce Eden
2d

Because domestic violence is at an all-time low, they no longer need the Federal funding (and, for that matter, the state funding). It should be cut or eliminated. But, the radical feminist faction that runs the family courts are now trying to pass legislation to make "emotional" abuse and "financial" abuse new causes of domestic violence. In New Jersey, there are 19 causes for domestic violence, as follows:

 Homicide N.J.S.A. 2C:11-1 et seq.

 Assault N.J.S.A. 2C:12-1

 Terroristic Threats N.J.S.A. 2C:12-3

 Kidnapping N.J.S.A. 2C:13-1

 Criminal Restraint N.J.S.A. 2C:13-2

 False Imprisonment N.J.S.A. 2C:13-3

 Sexual Assault N.J.S.A. 2C:14-2

 Criminal Sexual Contact N.J.S.A. 2C:14-3

 Lewdness N.J.S.A. 2C:14-4

 Criminal Mischief N.J.S.A. 2C:17-3

 Burglary N.J.S.A. 2C:18-2

 Criminal Trespass N.J.S.A. 2C:18-3

 Harassment N.J.S.A. 2C:33-4

 Stalking N.J.S.A. 2C:12-10

 Criminal Coercion N.J.S.A. 2C:13-5

 Robbery N.J.S.A. 2C:15-1

 Cyber Harassment N.J.S.A. 2C:33-4.1

 Contempt of a Domestic Violence Order pursuant to subsection b. of

N.J.S.A. 2C:29-9 that constitutes a crime or disorderly persons offense.

 Any other crime involving risk of death or serious bodily injury to a person

protected under the “Prevention of Domestic Violence Act of 1991p.l.1991,

c.261(C.2C:25:17 et al.

Now, a New Jersey Assemblywoman, Aura Dunn (R-Morris County) (her district is a high income district) wants to add "psychological" and "economic" abuse as domestic violence cause. However, there are NO criminal laws to match them, unless they make up some ambiguous, vague and amorphous (therefore, unconstitutional) statute to encompass "psychological" and "economic" abuse. This is just another example of trying to maintain the MULTI-BILLION DOLLAR PER YEAR GRAVY TRAIN of domestic violence funding.

https://pix11.com/news/local-news/new-jersey/new-jersey-lawmakers-look-to-expand-definition-of-domestic-violence/

https://wrnjradio.com/assemblywoman-dunn-calls-for-expanded-domestic-violence-definition-after-franklin-township-double-murder-suicide/

Not only can you be charged with any one of the above as domestic violence, you can also be charged with the criminal component as well. So, in New Jersey, we have been informing fathers/men and some women to take the Fifth Amendment when in family court domestic violence proceedings by saying that there are underlying criminal components to domestic violence laws, making the entire matter QUASI-CRIMINAL, requiring FULL CRIMINAL DUE PROCESS, including right to appointed, competent, effective counsel (knowledgeable in family law, criminal law, civil law and constitutional law), right to TRIAL BY JURY, right to an INDICTMENT if the matter involves a "felony", right to Fifth Amendment right to remain silent, right to ALL discovery evidence to prove domestic violence really occurred, etc.

Reply
Rachael Morgan's avatar
Rachael Morgan
20h

Same here in Australia, pushing on the DV/SA bandwagon with all accused, bailed, and those following release having served their sentences, now having their movements emailed or messaged to the ‘victim’. Even if they are false allegations… It’s a trial although the advocates want more!

Reply
