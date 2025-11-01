Continuing my series of reprints from the past that have an uncanny way of remaining relevant into the present: Following my last post on domestic violence accusations and the Bill of Rights, readers reported that official domestic violence statistics are currently showing that DV has been declining, and we discussed the reliability of government domestic violence statistics. Well, this piece shows that they are worth almost nothing. In another striking instance of deja vu, the government was likewise reporting 20 years ago that DV was declining, and I showed that their figures were just as worthless as when they claim that it is increasing — or that it is even a serious problem in the first place.
Now, almost daily, I continue to read incisive pieces exposing the fraudulent claims of the domestic violence industry, produced by excellent groups that are working assiduously to rectify the feminist lies. But what is the point? We have been exposing the lies for decades (as this piece demonstrates), and yet they keep coming. When will we move on to the solutions?
Statistics from the Ministry of Truth
With much fanfare, the [United States] Department of Justice recently announced that domestic violence has been reduced by half over ten years. This is a little like the old Soviet announcements of yet another increase in the wheat harvest.
The news carries several convenient implications for the federal government and its feminist clients: First, it appears to vindicate more than a decade of billion-dollar government programs. But second – in the spirit of having it both ways – it implies that "more needs to be done." As the report's author herself suggests with impeccable bureaucratic logic, figures indicating that domestic violence has decreased may indicate that it has not decreased. "The apparent decline could mean that women are choosing to suffer in silence rather than seek help."
Finally, the announcement preempts opposition. What are skeptics going to do, reply that "No it has not declined"? It is the bureaucratic equivalent of the question, "Have you stopped beating your wife?" (...)
Read the rest at LewRockwell.com.
On connected news, some recent media deserves more attention: Host “A Male Space” and guest “This is Shah” are two of the best of the younger generation of commentators on sexual-family-”gender” issues. Their discussion here goes beyond the chit-chat about “relationships” and the griping about “unfairness” and brings together important — and less explored — themes that will deepen your understanding: the historical and social role of marriage; the social and legal origins of fatherhood; the economics of marriage and divorce; the role of dowries and bride price; plus the shallowness of feminist complaints about these matters. Both treat these themes more extensively on their own channels, but this provides a good introduction.
If you want to read more analysis that will push you to think “outside the box,” you will find it in my recent book, Who Lost America? Why the United States Went "Communist” — and What to Do about It — available from Amazon.
Stephen Baskerville is Professor of Politics at the Collegium Intermarium in Warsaw. His books and recent articles are available at www.StephenBaskerville.com.
Because domestic violence is at an all-time low, they no longer need the Federal funding (and, for that matter, the state funding). It should be cut or eliminated. But, the radical feminist faction that runs the family courts are now trying to pass legislation to make "emotional" abuse and "financial" abuse new causes of domestic violence. In New Jersey, there are 19 causes for domestic violence, as follows:
Homicide N.J.S.A. 2C:11-1 et seq.
Assault N.J.S.A. 2C:12-1
Terroristic Threats N.J.S.A. 2C:12-3
Kidnapping N.J.S.A. 2C:13-1
Criminal Restraint N.J.S.A. 2C:13-2
False Imprisonment N.J.S.A. 2C:13-3
Sexual Assault N.J.S.A. 2C:14-2
Criminal Sexual Contact N.J.S.A. 2C:14-3
Lewdness N.J.S.A. 2C:14-4
Criminal Mischief N.J.S.A. 2C:17-3
Burglary N.J.S.A. 2C:18-2
Criminal Trespass N.J.S.A. 2C:18-3
Harassment N.J.S.A. 2C:33-4
Stalking N.J.S.A. 2C:12-10
Criminal Coercion N.J.S.A. 2C:13-5
Robbery N.J.S.A. 2C:15-1
Cyber Harassment N.J.S.A. 2C:33-4.1
Contempt of a Domestic Violence Order pursuant to subsection b. of
N.J.S.A. 2C:29-9 that constitutes a crime or disorderly persons offense.
Any other crime involving risk of death or serious bodily injury to a person
protected under the “Prevention of Domestic Violence Act of 1991p.l.1991,
c.261(C.2C:25:17 et al.
Now, a New Jersey Assemblywoman, Aura Dunn (R-Morris County) (her district is a high income district) wants to add "psychological" and "economic" abuse as domestic violence cause. However, there are NO criminal laws to match them, unless they make up some ambiguous, vague and amorphous (therefore, unconstitutional) statute to encompass "psychological" and "economic" abuse. This is just another example of trying to maintain the MULTI-BILLION DOLLAR PER YEAR GRAVY TRAIN of domestic violence funding.
https://pix11.com/news/local-news/new-jersey/new-jersey-lawmakers-look-to-expand-definition-of-domestic-violence/
https://wrnjradio.com/assemblywoman-dunn-calls-for-expanded-domestic-violence-definition-after-franklin-township-double-murder-suicide/
Not only can you be charged with any one of the above as domestic violence, you can also be charged with the criminal component as well. So, in New Jersey, we have been informing fathers/men and some women to take the Fifth Amendment when in family court domestic violence proceedings by saying that there are underlying criminal components to domestic violence laws, making the entire matter QUASI-CRIMINAL, requiring FULL CRIMINAL DUE PROCESS, including right to appointed, competent, effective counsel (knowledgeable in family law, criminal law, civil law and constitutional law), right to TRIAL BY JURY, right to an INDICTMENT if the matter involves a "felony", right to Fifth Amendment right to remain silent, right to ALL discovery evidence to prove domestic violence really occurred, etc.
Same here in Australia, pushing on the DV/SA bandwagon with all accused, bailed, and those following release having served their sentences, now having their movements emailed or messaged to the ‘victim’. Even if they are false allegations… It’s a trial although the advocates want more!