The Mansplainers, Episode #14: "Response to Tucker Carlson’s Fatherhood Documentary"

We were recently treated to an indulgent spectacle. Tucker Carlson had long been sending mixed signals about the fatherhood crisis. On the one hand, it is clearly important to him, and he often slipped little asides about fathers and fatherhood into his commentaries. Yet he never investigated it properly, and in several peculiar interviews, he and his guests had seemed to minimize or ignore its causes in favor of blaming fathers and men themselves for a crisis that is clearly inflicted on them, along with the rest of us, by a hideous abuse of government power.

But his recent, supposed documentary, ”Fathers Wanted”, removes all doubt, and it is a understatement to say that he still has not investigated it properly. The film is a throwback to the useless and counterproductive “fatherhood” programs of the Clinton, Bush, and Obama administrations and to the untruths disseminated by their media watchdogs-cum-lapdogs. (The programs were recently resurrected by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.)

In an article, I had already refuted both this film and a video interview Carlson made with the film’s producer.

But given Carlson’s influence (perhaps deserved on some topics), we thought it important to give more attention to this while it is still timely. No one is better suited to help us than our already-scheduled guest Rick Bradford. (We plan to have him on again to discuss his own work, such as his important book, The Illustrated Empathy Gap.)

Please “like”, comment, share, reflect, etc. — and especially share. This deserves widespread outrage.

The Mansplainers is a new podcast series where we discuss issues involving men and women, family, sex (“gender” if I must), plus the legal-political context in which we must now understand them — all in ways that will push you to think outside the box and sometimes outside your comfort zone. Our videos will consist of discussions, debates, essays, and interviews with some of the best minds confronting these questions today.

These issues are now exploding everywhere, and our aim is to separate the chaff from the wheat, the noise from the essence, the complaining from the constructive, and give you what you need to know.

We make no apology for the name. We are men, talking (mostly) with men and for men, and we will do our best to explain matters that sometimes seem to defy explanation and even belief. We are also not afraid to listen to men explain to us, when they know more than we do. Questions involving romance, sexuality, family deterioration, family politics, and connected matters are often not easy to understand. We and our guests have spent years and even decades of study, for some of us professional and academic study, involving thousands of man-hours, and writing and publishing books and comparable projects. And yet everyday we discover new truths – or new ways to approach old truths – that previously escaped our notice. This is because we want to learn and help others learn, even if they do not have the time to devote to it that we have.

So if you are looking for someone to tell you what you already know, confirm you in your existing opinions, listen to you whinge and whine about all the unfairness you face, or indulge in he-said/she-said gossip – all in outraged tones – well, venting your feelings of distress, while doing nothing to correct the matter, is a feminine trait. You may find little to interest you here, and you are not the type of man that we hope to reach.

At some point, we plan to have a site with all the shows listed and indexed, but in the meantime, he is a list of shows so far, with links to the versions on my YouTube playlist (most recent first):

#14: “Response to Tucker Carlson’s Fatherhood Documentary”, featuring Rick Bradford (a.k.a. the author William Collins)

#13: “The Gentleman v the Nice Guy: Why Men Struggle with Authority”, featuring The Heroes’ Forge discussing “A Gentleman’s Guide to Manners, Sex, and Ruling the World”

#12: “Monogamy v Polygamy: Marriage Systems Explained”, featuring Shah, creator of “This Is Shah”

#11: “No-Fault Divorce, Family Court, & the Crisis of Marriage”, featuring Bai Macfarlane

#10: “The Male Tax”, featuring Dr Matthew Raphael Johnson

#9: “‘Mommy Issues’ and the Origins of Matriarchy”, featuring Professor Howard Schwartz

#8: “Not Hooking Up!”, featuring F. Roger Devlin

#7: “Conservative Failure”

#6: “The Child Support Scam: Road to Prison”, featuring Shah (of “This is Shah”)

#5: “Masculinity in the Modern West”, featuring Alexander Grace

#4: “Fatherhood Under Attack”, featuring Paul Elam

#3: “Male Betrayal and the Broken Sexual Market”, featuring Raymond (of “Thoughts and Mind”)

#2: “Male Whining?”

#1: “No Filter, No Lies – Just Men’s Truths” featuring Dr. Helen Smith

If you want to read more analysis that will push you to think “outside the box,” you will find it in my recent book, Who Lost America? Why the United States Went “Communist” — and What to Do about It — available from Amazon.

Stephen Baskerville is Professor of Politics (retired) at the Collegium Intermarium in Warsaw. His books and recent articles are available at www.StephenBaskerville.com.