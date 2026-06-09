The Mansplainers, Episode #17: "Unwin, Sulikowski, et al., and the Decline of the West," with Rick Bradford

We were pleased to welcome Rick Bradford (a.k.a. the author William Collins) to our show a second time, after we diverted his first appearance into a critique of Tucker Carlson’s insulting video on the fatherhood crisis, “Fathers Wanted”. Bradford/Collins is the author of several important books, among them The Illustrated Empathy Gap.

Here we discuss his recent article on J.D. Unwin, and other social scientists who argue for a connection between the sexual dynamics and permissiveness of a society and its health and longevity.

If you are not familiar with Unwin, this interview provides a good introduction. His classic book, Sex and Culture (1934) meticulously documented his argument that civilizational health and longevity are determined by the dynamics of sexual restraint versus sexual freedom. Enforced sexual constraints always lead to a thriving culture, Unwin concluded, whereas increasing sexual freedom always leads to the collapse of a culture in about one century. Unwin also found that the clearest correlation with a flourishing culture and civilization was pre-marital chastity, especially for women. A political-ideological dynamic also operates, in which sexual license always correlates with “female emancipation”.

This article touched an especially sensitive nerve with me, because I am planning a new book on the connection between feminist ideology and civilizational decline.

Please “like”, comment, share, reflect, etc.

The Mansplainers is a new podcast series where we discuss issues involving men and women, family, sex (“gender” if I must), plus the legal-political context in which we must now understand them — all in ways that will push you to think outside the box and sometimes outside your comfort zone. Our videos consist of discussions, debates, essays, and interviews with some of the best minds confronting these questions today.

These issues are now exploding everywhere, and our aim is to separate the chaff from the wheat, the noise from the essence, the complaining from the constructive, and give you what you need to know.

We make no apology for the name. We are men, talking (mostly) with men and for men, and we will do our best to explain matters that sometimes seem to defy explanation and even belief. We are also not afraid to listen to men explain to us, when they know more than we do. Questions involving romance, sexuality, family deterioration, family politics, and connected matters are not always easy to understand. We and our guests have spent years and even decades of study, for some of us professional and academic study (involving, yes, many man-hours), and writing and publishing books and comparable projects. And yet everyday we discover new truths – or new ways to approach old truths – that previously escaped our notice. This is because we want to learn and help others learn, even if they do not have the time to devote to it that we have.

So if you are looking for someone to tell you what you already know, confirm you in your existing opinions, listen to you whinge and whine about all the unfairness you face, or indulge in he-said/she-said gossip – all in angry, combative tones – well, just remember that venting your feelings of distress, while doing nothing to correct the matter, is a feminine trait. You may find little to interest you here, and you are not the type of man that we hope to reach.

At some point, we plan to have a site with all the shows listed and indexed, but in the meantime, he is a list of shows so far, with links to the versions on my YouTube playlist (most recent first):

#16: “Beyond Tucker”, featuring Tom Golden and Vincent McGovern

#15: “Male Atomization, Feminism, and Social Breakdown,” featuring Curt Doolittle

#14: “Response to Tucker Carlson’s Fatherhood Documentary”, featuring Rick Bradford (a.k.a. the author William Collins)

#13: “The Gentleman v the Nice Guy: Why Men Struggle with Authority”, featuring The Heroes’ Forge discussing “A Gentleman’s Guide to Manners, Sex, and Ruling the World”

#12: “Monogamy v Polygamy: Marriage Systems Explained”, featuring Shah, creator of “This Is Shah”

#11: “No-Fault Divorce, Family Court, & the Crisis of Marriage”, featuring Bai Macfarlane

#10: “The Male Tax”, featuring Dr Matthew Raphael Johnson

#9: “‘Mommy Issues’ and the Origins of Matriarchy”, featuring Professor Howard Schwartz

#8: “Not Hooking Up!”, featuring F. Roger Devlin

#7: “Conservative Failure”

#6: “The Child Support Scam: Road to Prison”, featuring Shah (of “This is Shah”)

#5: “Masculinity in the Modern West”, featuring Alexander Grace

#4: “Fatherhood Under Attack”, featuring Paul Elam

#3: “Male Betrayal and the Broken Sexual Market”, featuring Raymond (of “Thoughts and Mind”)

#2: “Male Whining?”

#1: “No Filter, No Lies – Just Men’s Truths” featuring Dr. Helen Smith

If you want to read more analysis that will push you to think “outside the box,” you will find it in my recent book, Who Lost America? Why the United States Went “Communist” — and What to Do about It — available from Amazon.

Stephen Baskerville is Professor of Politics (retired) at the Collegium Intermarium in Warsaw. His books and recent articles are available at www.StephenBaskerville.com.