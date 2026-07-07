The Mansplainers, Episode #18: "Men's Issues: Challenges", with Mike Buchanan (Part I)

Please forgive my lack of activity here recently. I was traveling abroad for an academic conference. In fact, I recently attended two conferences, and in both cases the topic was highly relevant to this list and represents a breakthrough getting these issues heard in respectable forums. I expect both papers will be published before long.

Along with my co-host “A Male Space”, I was especially pleased to interview Mike Buchanan on The Mansplainers. Mike is the founder and head of Justice for Men and Boys, Britain’s foremost group and first political party advocating for men. Having spoken at their conference several times, I know that J4MB brings together some powerful minds (some of whom we have already interviewed on The Mansplainers).

This is Part I of our interview, where Mike reflects on the state of the men's movement, why men's advocacy groups struggle to gain political traction, and how media institutions shape public perceptions of men's issues. He is also the author of numerous books and articles on family law, public policy, and men’s rights advocacy.



Topics we discuss in Part I:

• the history of Justice for Men and Boys

• why men's political movements rhave seldom succeeded so far

• mainstream media coverage of men's issues

• the rise of alternative media and independent platforms

• figures like Andrew Tate and public awareness of men's concerns

• why increased awareness has not translated into meaningful reform

• the challenges facing modern men's advocacy



Please listen, “like”, comment, share, reflect — and act.

The Mansplainers is a new podcast series where we discuss issues involving men and women, family, sex (“gender” if I must), plus the legal-political context in which we must now understand them — all in ways that will push you to think outside the box and sometimes outside your comfort zone. Our videos consist of discussions, debates, essays, and interviews with some of the best minds confronting these questions today.

These issues are now exploding everywhere, and our aim is to separate the chaff from the wheat, the noise from the essence, the complaining from the constructive, and give you what you need to know.

We make no apology for the name. We are men, talking (mostly) with men and for men, and we will do our best to explain matters that sometimes seem to defy explanation and even belief. We are also not afraid to listen to men explain to us, when they know more than we do. Questions involving romance, sexuality, family deterioration, family politics, and connected matters are not always easy to understand. We and our guests have spent years and even decades of study, for some of us professional and academic study (involving, yes, many man-hours), and writing and publishing books and comparable projects. And yet everyday we discover new truths – or new ways to approach old truths – that previously escaped our notice. This is because we want to learn and help others learn, even if they do not have the time to devote to it that we have.

So if you are looking for someone to tell you what you already know, confirm you in your existing opinions, listen to you whinge and whine about all the unfairness you face, or indulge in he-said/she-said gossip – all in angry, combative tones – well, just remember that venting your feelings of distress, while doing nothing to correct the matter, is a feminine trait. You may find little to interest you here, and you are not the type of man that we hope to reach.

At some point, we plan to have a site with all the shows listed and indexed, but in the meantime, he is a list of shows so far, with links to the versions on my YouTube playlist (most recent first):

#18: “Men’s Issues: Challenges”, featuring Mike Buchanan (Part I)

#17: “Is Sexual Freedom Destroying Civilization?” featuring William Collins (a.k.a. Rick Bradford)

#16: “Beyond Tucker”, featuring Tom Golden and Vincent McGovern

#15: “Male Atomization, Feminism, and Social Breakdown,” featuring Curt Doolittle

#14: “Response to Tucker Carlson’s Fatherhood Documentary”, featuring Rick Bradford (a.k.a. the author William Collins)

#13: “The Gentleman v the Nice Guy: Why Men Struggle with Authority”, featuring The Heroes’ Forge discussing “A Gentleman’s Guide to Manners, Sex, and Ruling the World”

#12: “Monogamy v Polygamy: Marriage Systems Explained”, featuring Shah, creator of “This Is Shah”

#11: “No-Fault Divorce, Family Court, & the Crisis of Marriage”, featuring Bai Macfarlane

#10: “The Male Tax”, featuring Dr Matthew Raphael Johnson

#9: “‘Mommy Issues’ and the Origins of Matriarchy”, featuring Professor Howard Schwartz

#8: “Not Hooking Up!”, featuring F. Roger Devlin

#7: “Conservative Failure”

#6: “The Child Support Scam: Road to Prison”, featuring Shah (of “This is Shah”)

#5: “Masculinity in the Modern West”, featuring Alexander Grace

#4: “Fatherhood Under Attack”, featuring Paul Elam

#3: “Male Betrayal and the Broken Sexual Market”, featuring Raymond (of “Thoughts and Mind”)

#2: “Male Whining?”

#1: “No Filter, No Lies – Just Men’s Truths” featuring Dr. Helen Smith

If you want to read more analysis that will push you to think “outside the box,” you will find it in my recent book, Who Lost America? Why the United States Went “Communist” — and What to Do about It — available from Amazon.

Stephen Baskerville is Professor of Politics (retired) at the Collegium Intermarium in Warsaw. His books and recent articles are available at www.StephenBaskerville.com.