The Mansplainers, Episode #20: "Europe is Feminized!" with D'Agosta

Apologies again for my silence, which was again due to extensive travels. But now at least I can congratulate our guest and his countrymen for Spain’s stunning victory in the World Cup championship.

Living in Europe, I was especially pleased that we were able to welcome D'Agosta on The Mansplainers. We talked about the impact of feminism and feminization on Spain in particular and Europe in general. We discussed the welfare state, immigration, sovereignty, warfare, and the feminization of modern economies.



Topics discussed include:

• Spain's relationship with the European Union and the costs of economic dependence

• welfare states as social insurance systems and their effects on national sovereignty

• immigration, crime, and shifting concepts of citizenship and responsibility

• military decline, conscription, and the idea of the "citizen in arms"

• the feminization of warfare and its impact on foreign policy

• Europe’s transition from historic empires to welfare-oriented societies

• consumerism, family decline, and the rise of the "She Economy"

• whether markets and states benefit from atomization, divorce, and declining family formation

• families as productive economic units versus consumer societies



D'Agosta also previews his upcoming work examining the claim that men are naturally promiscuous, arguing instead that men, like women, are fundamentally oriented toward family formation.

Please “like”, comment, share, reflect, etc.

The Mansplainers is a new podcast series where we discuss issues involving men and women, family, sex (“gender” if I must), plus the legal-political context in which we must now understand them — all in ways that will push you to think outside the box and sometimes outside your comfort zone. Our videos consist of discussions, debates, essays, and interviews with some of the best minds confronting these questions today.

These issues are now exploding everywhere, and our aim is to separate the chaff from the wheat, the noise from the essence, the complaining from the constructive, and give you what you need to know.

We make no apology for the name. We are men, talking (mostly) with men and for men, and we will do our best to explain matters that sometimes seem to defy explanation and even belief. We are also not afraid to listen to men explain to us, when they know more than we do. Questions involving romance, sexuality, family deterioration, family politics, and connected matters are not always easy to understand. We and our guests have spent years and even decades of study, for some of us professional and academic study (involving, yes, many man-hours), and writing and publishing books and comparable projects. And yet everyday we discover new truths – or new ways to approach old truths – that previously escaped our notice. This is because we want to learn and help others learn, even if they do not have the time to devote to it that we have.

So if you are looking for someone to tell you what you already know, confirm you in your existing opinions, listen to you whinge and whine about all the unfairness you face, or indulge in he-said/she-said gossip – all in angry, combative tones – well, just remember that venting your feelings of distress, while doing nothing to correct the matter, is a feminine trait. You may find little to interest you here, and you are not the type of man that we hope to reach.

At some point, we plan to have a site with all the shows listed and indexed, but in the meantime, he is a list of shows so far, with links to the versions on my YouTube playlist (most recent first):

#20: “Europe is Feminized" featuring D’Agosta.

#19: Men’s Issues: They Stop Short”, featuring Mike Buchanan (Part II)

#18: “Men’s Issues: Challenges”, featuring Mike Buchanan (Part I)

#17: “Is Sexual Freedom Destroying Civilization?” featuring William Collins (a.k.a. Rick Bradford)

#16: “Beyond Tucker”, featuring Tom Golden and Vincent McGovern

#15: “Male Atomization, Feminism, and Social Breakdown,” featuring Curt Doolittle

#14: “Response to Tucker Carlson’s Fatherhood Documentary”, featuring Rick Bradford (a.k.a. the author William Collins)

#13: “The Gentleman v the Nice Guy: Why Men Struggle with Authority”, featuring The Heroes’ Forge discussing “A Gentleman’s Guide to Manners, Sex, and Ruling the World”

#12: “Monogamy v Polygamy: Marriage Systems Explained”, featuring Shah, creator of “This Is Shah”

#11: “No-Fault Divorce, Family Court, & the Crisis of Marriage”, featuring Bai Macfarlane

#10: “The Male Tax”, featuring Dr Matthew Raphael Johnson

#9: “‘Mommy Issues’ and the Origins of Matriarchy”, featuring Professor Howard Schwartz

#8: “Not Hooking Up!”, featuring F. Roger Devlin

#7: “Conservative Failure”

#6: “The Child Support Scam: Road to Prison”, featuring Shah (of “This is Shah”)

#5: “Masculinity in the Modern West”, featuring Alexander Grace

#4: “Fatherhood Under Attack”, featuring Paul Elam

#3: “Male Betrayal and the Broken Sexual Market”, featuring Raymond (of “Thoughts and Mind”)

#2: “Male Whining?”

#1: “No Filter, No Lies – Just Men’s Truths” featuring Dr. Helen Smith

If you want to read more analysis that will push you to think “outside the box,” you will find it in my recent book, Who Lost America? Why the United States Went “Communist” — and What to Do about It — available from Amazon.

Stephen Baskerville is Professor of Politics (retired) at the Collegium Intermarium in Warsaw. His books and recent articles are available at www.StephenBaskerville.com.