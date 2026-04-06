The Mansplainers, Episode #8: "Not Hooking Up!" with F. Roger Devlin

F. Roger Devlin has long been an important author on men’s issues, though his contributions are in danger of being unappreciated amidst all the noise from more social-media-savvy “influencers”. His important book, Sexual Utopia in Power, influenced me years ago when I first read it, and having re-read it in preparation for this show, I realize that it is no less important today. Especially striking is how much of what he was writing 20 years ago is now gaining acceptance among men, though other points deserve to be better known, and he will still tell you things that you do not know. Links to his book and other works are on the video.

(I apologize that you may open this message seeing my face rather than Roger Devlin’s. My co-host proided an excellent thumbnail with all our faces, but I cannot seem to make it behave.)

About “The Mansplainers”

Co-hosted with the host of “A Male Space”

Welcome to The Mansplainers, a new podcast series where we discuss issues involving men and women, family, sex (“gender” if I must), plus the legal-political context in which we must now understand them — all in ways that will push you to think outside the box and sometimes outside your comfort zone. Our videos will consist of discussions, debates, essays, and interviews with some of the best minds confronting these questions today.

These issues are now exploding everywhere, and our aim is to separate the chaff from the wheat, the noise from the essence, the complaining from the constructive, and give you what you need to know.

We make no apology for the name. We are men, talking (mostly) with men and for men, and we will do our best to explain matters that sometimes seem to defy explanation and even belief. We are also not afraid to listen to men explain to us, when they know more than we do. Questions involving romance, sexuality, family deterioration, family politics, and connected matters are often not easy to understand. We and our guests have spent years and even decades of study, for some of us professional and academic study, involving thousands of man-hours, and writing and publishing books and comparable projects. And yet everyday we discover new truths – or new ways to approach old truths – that previously escaped our notice. This is because we want to learn and help others learn, even if they do not have the time to devote to it that we have.

So if you are looking for someone to tell you what you already know, confirm you in your existing opinions, listen to you whinge and whine about all the unfairness you face, or indulge in he-said/she-said gossip – all in outraged tones – well, venting your feelings of distress, while doing nothing to correct the matter, is a feminine trait. You may find little to interest you here, and you are not the type of man that we hope to reach.

Here is a list of past shows:

#10: Forthcoming, interview with Dr Matthew Raphael Johnson

#9: “‘Mommy Issues’ and the Origins of Matriarchy” featuring Professor Howard Schwartz

#8: “Not Hooking Up!”, featuring F. Roger Devlin

#7: “Conservative Failure”

#6: “The Child Support Scam: Road to Prison”, featuring Shah (of “This is Shah”)

#5: “Masculinity in the Modern West”, featuring Alexander Grace

#4: “Fatherhood Under Attack”, featuring Paul Elam

#3: “Male Betrayal and the Broken Sexual Market”, featuring Raymond (“Thoughts and Mind”)

#2: “Male Whining?”

#1: “No Filter, No Lies – Just Men’s Truths” featuring Dr. Helen Smith

If you want to read more analysis that will push you to think “outside the box,” you will find it in my recent book, Who Lost America? Why the United States Went “Communist” — and What to Do about It — available from Amazon.

Stephen Baskerville is Professor of Politics (retired) at the Collegium Intermarium in Warsaw. His books and recent articles are available at www.StephenBaskerville.com.