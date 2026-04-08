The Mansplainers, Episode #9: "‘Mommy Issues’ and the Origins of Matriarchy", with Professor Howard Schwartz

On “The Mansplainers”, we recently interviewed Howard Schwartz, author of The Revolt of the Primitive and other books. If your frame of reference does not extend beyond social media, you may be unfamiliar with Dr Schwartz. He does not post on Facebook, “tweet” on X, publish a Substack, or record his own videos on YouTube. He simply writes powerful books. Yes, brilliant minds do exist beyond the confines of social media, and they need to be heard. He is a highly respected psychologist of gender relationships and ideology, among other things, though his formal academic training is in other fields, which is why – you will be pleased to hear – he writes and speaks in plain English and will not fill your ears with stimulating ideas rather than jargon or psychobabble.

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The Mansplainers is a new podcast series where we discuss issues involving men and women, family, sex (“gender” if I must), plus the legal-political context in which we must now understand them — all in ways that will push you to think outside the box and sometimes outside your comfort zone. Our videos will consist of discussions, debates, essays, and interviews with some of the best minds confronting these questions today.

These issues are now exploding everywhere, and our aim is to separate the chaff from the wheat, the noise from the essence, the complaining from the constructive, and give you what you need to know.

We make no apology for the name. We are men, talking (mostly) with men and for men, and we will do our best to explain matters that sometimes seem to defy explanation and even belief. We are also not afraid to listen to men explain to us, when they know more than we do. Questions involving romance, sexuality, family deterioration, family politics, and connected matters are often not easy to understand. We and our guests have spent years and even decades of study, for some of us professional and academic study, involving thousands of man-hours, and writing and publishing books and comparable projects. And yet everyday we discover new truths – or new ways to approach old truths – that previously escaped our notice. This is because we want to learn and help others learn, even if they do not have the time to devote to it that we have.

So if you are looking for someone to tell you what you already know, confirm you in your existing opinions, listen to you whinge and whine about all the unfairness you face, or indulge in he-said/she-said gossip – all in outraged tones – well, venting your feelings of distress, while doing nothing to correct the matter, is a feminine trait. You may find little to interest you here, and you are not the type of man that we hope to reach.

At some point, we plan to have a site with all the shows listed and indexed, but in the meantime, he is a list of shows so far, with links to the versions on my YouTube playlist (most recent first):

#10: Forthcoming, interview with Dr Matthew Raphael Johnson

#9: “‘Mommy Issues’ and the Origins of Matriarchy” featuring Professor Howard Schwartz

#8: “Not Hooking Up!”, featuring F. Roger Devlin

#7: “Conservative Failure”

#6: “The Child Support Scam: Road to Prison”, featuring Shah (of “This is Shah”)

#5: “Masculinity in the Modern West”, featuring Alexander Grace

#4: “Fatherhood Under Attack”, featuring Paul Elam

#3: “Male Betrayal and the Broken Sexual Market”, featuring Raymond (of “Thoughts and Mind”)

#2: “Male Whining?”

#1: “No Filter, No Lies – Just Men’s Truths” featuring Dr. Helen Smith

If you want to read more analysis that will push you to think “outside the box,” you will find it in my recent book, Who Lost America? Why the United States Went “Communist” — and What to Do about It — available from Amazon.

Stephen Baskerville is Professor of Politics (retired) at the Collegium Intermarium in Warsaw. His books and recent articles are available at www.StephenBaskerville.com.