Having announced our new video show in February — and despite then having a succession of impressive guests — I failed to post more than a few of the shows here. Apologies; just me learning the ins and outs of social media. (Thanks to my co-host, “A Male Space”, for taking up the slack and posting and promoting them.)

I will send out the latest episodes, one at a time, with my own personal introduction to each of our distinguished guests.

We call the series “The Mainsplainers”. Here is the official description of what we plan to make the thinking man’s sector of the Manosphere:

Welcome to The Mansplainers, a new podcast series where we discuss issues involving men and women, family, sex (“gender” if I must), plus the legal-political context in which we must now understand them — all in ways that will push you to think outside the box and sometimes outside your comfort zone. Our videos will consist of discussions, debates, essays, and interviews with some of the best minds confronting these questions today. These issues are now exploding everywhere, and our aim is to separate the chaff from the wheat, the noise from the essence, the complaining from the constructive, and give you what you need to know. We make no apology for the name. We are men, talking (mostly) with men and for men, and we will do our best to explain matters that sometimes seem to defy explanation and even belief. We are also not afraid to listen to men explain to us, when they know more than we do. Questions involving romance, sexuality, family deterioration, family politics, and connected matters are often not easy to understand. We and our guests have spent years and even decades of study, for some of us professional and academic study, involving thousands of man-hours, and writing and publishing books and comparable projects. And yet everyday we discover new truths – or new ways to approach old truths – that previously escaped our notice. This is because we want to learn and help others learn, even if they do not have the time to devote to it that we have. So if you are looking for someone to tell you what you already know, confirm you in your existing opinions, listen to you whinge and whine about all the unfairness you face, or indulge in he-said/she-said gossip – all in outraged tones – well, venting your feelings of distress, while doing nothing to correct the matter, is a feminine trait. You may find little to interest you here, and you are not the type of man that we hope to reach.

I think that in our short life we have fulfilled this promise. We have procured some of the best minds in and beyond the “Manosphere”, including professional authors, and we have others lined up for future shows.

At some point, we plan to have a site with all the shows listed and indexed, but in the meantime, he is a list of shows so far, with links to the versions on my YouTube playlist (most recent first):

#10: Forthcoming, interview with Dr Matthew Raphael Johnson

#9: “‘Mommy Issues’ and the Origins of Matriarchy” featuring Professor Howard Schwartz

#8: “Not Hooking Up!”, featuring F. Roger Devlin

#7: “Conservative Failure”

#6: “The Child Support Scam: Road to Prison”, featuring Shah (of “This is Shah”)

#5: “Masculinity in the Modern West”, featuring Alexander Grace

#4: “Fatherhood Under Attack”, featuring Paul Elam

#3: “Male Betrayal and the Broken Sexual Market”, featuring Raymond (of “Thoughts and Mind”)

#2: “Male Whining?”

#1: “No Filter, No Lies – Just Men’s Truths” featuring Dr. Helen Smith

If you want to read more analysis that will push you to think “outside the box,” you will find it in my recent book, Who Lost America? Why the United States Went “Communist” — and What to Do about It — available from Amazon.

Stephen Baskerville is Professor of Politics (retired) at the Collegium Intermarium in Warsaw. His books and recent articles are available at www.StephenBaskerville.com.