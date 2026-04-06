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James Wills's avatar
James Wills
5d

I don't get too far into the weeds when accused of "mansplaining." No sense being polite when somebody is trying to take you down publicly. I just say, "Well, as a representative of the sex that designed and built the entire world and maintains it on a daily basis, mansplaining is an appropriate response to woman-stupiding. You have a nice day, Sweetheart." (They just love that "sweetheart" business....) And then walk away.

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Peter Andrew Nolan's avatar
Peter Andrew Nolan
4d

Hi Stephen,

for your other readers this is my video I shot in a divorce court on 2009-11-26. This video proves a number of things.

The divorce courts are a criminal cartel.

The governments are a criminal cartel because they know what is happening in the divorce courts and they approve.

The Strawman Recapture Process works.

All women support the mass murder by proxy of men in the divorce courts.

Also, Paul Elam and Warren Farrel are paid for government agents.

A Male Space is a fraud as he has already blocked me.

Most of the prominent men in the “Mens Rights” area are government agents or grifters Stephen. This is why none of them ever talk to me and why none of them have ever done a review of what is on this video and in the transcript.

The only two prominent men in the mens area that you can trust are Rollo and Hammerhand.

Court room video: https://peternolan.com/likes/CourtRoomVideo

Court room transcript: https://peternolan.com/likes/CourtRoomTranscript

Living Free eBook: https://peternolan.com/likes/LivingFree

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