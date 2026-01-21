As I indicated back in the summer, I have been posting less because I have been at work on several substantial pieces for publication. One is this article, which will soon be published in the Observer & Review. This is an important print journal and not available online, but I plan to publish a synopsis here, and I urge you to get the print issue (which contains other interesting pieces, including one by my friend and former colleague, Marek Chodakiewicz, on “Black Lives Matter”). In the meantime, an outline is below.

Here I will spoil some of the plot for you. I argue that the Right loses all its battles for two main reasons: one broad and one specific.

The general reason is because we all abdicate our civic responsibilities to a political class of paid professional advocates — including conservative advocates — who perform our citizenship for us but who have priorities other than ours and other than their stated purpose of opposing the Left: augmenting their own power and influence; building organizational empires; raising money for those empires and for their own enrichment.

The more specific reason grows out of the first. This paid professional class to whom we outsource our citizenship in the vain hope that they will perform our civic duties for us is today emasculated. It is feminized ideologically and effeminate habitually. This is seen most starkly in 1) their fear of feminists, to whom they kow-tow and whose agenda they adopt; 2) their hatred of real men, whom they scold and nag like fishwives, especially for not marrying; and 3) the fact that their record of defeat is especially unbroken on issues involving the family and sexuality. The result is a combination of confusion, inaction, and collaboration.

This theme is partially developed in my most recent book, Who Lost America?, but this article expands the argument with greater focus. Here are the sections:

Contents Introduction: The Conservative Conundrum The Triumph of the Politicos The Narrative Exceptions Prove the Rule The Origins of the Left Fighting the Previous War The Newest Ideology “Marxism”: The Right’s Beloved Bête Noire Feminization (or Effeminacy) of the Right Rule of the Eunuchs Innocence Is No Excuse Men on Strike Professional Conservatism Does Not Work The MAGA Response Rise of the Teenyboppers Conclusion: Redeeming and Recapturing the Right Civic Life

The importance of the piece, I believe, lies in in two things:

First, it shows why we all suffer from the tyranny of the feminists (and more recently of other sexual radicals). No effective opposition exists because the professional political class has first monopolized and consolidated all opposition in its own hands, so that no other voices can be heard, and then it has fallen down on the job.

Second, and more important, this article attempts to make effective opposition to feminism mainstream. If the organized Right is serious about checking the ascendency of the Left, it must overcome its cowardice, take its own advice to “man-up”, squarely confront feminism as its central focus and neutraliize it — not only over abortion, but over the entire panoply of feminist-inspired injustice and chaos: no-fault divorce; destruction of fathers in family courts; false accusations against students, servicemen, fathers, and other men; plus other legitimate grievances that are heard, so far, only in the “Manosphere”.

Corroboration of my argument is now exploding all around us. Two brief examples have appeared just since I wrote the article:

Pearl Davis just released a short video demonstrating the effeminacy of the conservative political class and concisely showing how conservatives are intimidated by women and captured by feminists. Alexander Grace produced a short video succinctly stating many of the points I have elaborated in my books and articles and suggesting that they threaten Western civilization itself.

Many others could be cited.

