The Tragedy of Conservatism

Why the Right Always Loses

(synopsis)

Stephen Baskerville

The prospect of transcending ideological politics and breaking the Left-Right duopoly may no longer be idle dreaming, but the first step is to wean ourselves from dependence on the Left’s enablers: the professional right-wing political class.

Contents

Introduction: The Conservative Conundrum

The Triumph of the Politicos The Narrative Exceptions Prove the Rule The Origins of the Left Fighting the Previous War The Newest Ideology “Marxism”: The Right’s Beloved Bête Noire Feminization (or Effeminacy) of the Right Rule of the Eunuchs Innocence Is No Excuse Men on Strike Professional Conservatism Does Not Work The MAGA Response Rise of the Teenyboppers

Conclusion: Redeeming and Recapturing the Right Civic Life

Introduction: The Conservative Conundrum

Perceptive political commentators have finally begun to notice a striking and somewhat conspicuous fact about American conservatives: They always lose. In every one of their battles with the Left, they are defeated. “The establishment Right’s failures over the last generations have been manifold,” writes one of the few willing to say it out loud:

Since the end of the Cold War, what trajectory-altering successes or victories can the Right cite to demonstrate its worth? … Despite spending billions of dollars supporting its infrastructure…the establishment Right has registered no clear gains and many clear losses. Much of the nation was conquered on its watch.

“You could even argue that it abetted most of it[s defeats],” another suggests. “Where official conservatism’s opposition hasn’t been ineffectual, it’s been collaborationist.”

These are striking confessions. Professional conservatives are admitting to betraying our trust – and squandering our donations – as seriously as the government they habitually criticize abuses its power and squanders our taxes.

Isn’t it time that we start asking why?

Donald Trump’s election, and the bold “revolution” he has initiated (however it turns out), does not refute this trend. It confirms it. …

The Triumph of the Politicos

Defeat is, in some ways, endemic to the very notion of conservative politics…in the limited terms offered to us by professional conservative leaders. …

When we speak of “conservatives,” we usually mean conscious, self-described, professional conservatives, who label themselves as such and identify with doctrinaire conservative positions and who are readily identified as such by others. Most importantly, their livelihoods are provided by organizations or interests promoting an agenda that they and others depict as the conservative one.

These professional conservatives effectively define what “conservatism” means for the rest of us. …

Yet despite their influence, these professionals people have no real incentive to win their battles, if winning means defeating the Left, because winning would make them superfluous. …

They get away with this because conservatism’s professional political operatives are not our leaders so much as our surrogates. They are people to whom we have outsourced our citizenship. We pay (or at least expect) them to assume the responsibilities and perform the tasks of citizenship in our place. The fact that almost all are lawyers should tell us something. Like courtroom attorneys speaking on behalf of their clients, their message to us becomes, “Be quiet and let me do the talking,” as if we are accused criminals on trial. Small wonder that is precisely what we are all becoming.

The Narrative

In short, the Right consistently loses because, rather than remaining aloof from the Left’s game of ideological politics, the Right has bought into it and sought to devise an alternative ideology in various forms in a futile effort to beat the Left at its own game. It cannot work. …

The two elites thus engage in a delicate pas de deux at our expense. If the rest of us wish to have a voice, we must dance to the same tune: acknowledge its legitimacy and accept the terms it dictates. Otherwise, we are excluded from the dance and consigned to the status of civic wallflowers.

Exceptions Prove the Rule

The professional Right’s destiny as perennial loser, including failure in its elusive quest to find a definitive identity, is ensured by a dynamic that has operated in leftist politics from the beginning, a dynamic that consistently fools the right-wing political class (in part, because that class has an entrenched interest in being fooled). Whenever the Left’s “progress” becomes stalled, when its unworkable program leads to disaster, or when the Right manages to land what seems a knock-out blow – or, to give the Left its due, when the society changes fundamentally, so that new problems and challenges arise – at this point the Left reinvents itself with new grievances and a new agenda and comes back, often triumphantly. …

The collapse of the Soviet bloc seemed like one such definitive victory for the Right. …

Fighting the Previous War

Each time it transforms itself, the Left achieves some success, because existing elites fail to understand the change that has taken place and insist on continuing to do battle with the past. This is why conservatives always seem to be fighting the “last war”. …

The Newest Ideology

In our own time, the Left has undergone another major self-reinvention. Today’s Left no longer exists in the familiar form dominated by liberalism-socialism-communism. Whatever one’s sympathies, and for better or worse, it can hardly be denied that the decisive and transformative ideological innovation of our time is the striking shift at the vanguard of the radical Left from social and economic grievances to grievances that are sexual. The dominant radicalism of our time, both explosive and elusive, is sexual radicalism. …

As with previous leftist innovations, conservatives do not understand sexual radicalism, and…their failures are especially glaring and their record of defeat unbroken in recent confrontations over sexuality and the family.

Admittedly, sexual ideology and the dynamics driving sexual politics are not easy to understand. They frighten and deter professional conservatives, who do not want to retool their operations to confront them effectively. This fear, even more than specific items on their agenda, is what allows sexual radicals not only to confuse the Right but, even more, to emasculate it. In fact, it renders us all impotent to oppose not only sexual radicalism itself, but the Left generally. …

“Marxism”: The Right’s Beloved Bête Noire

Instead of confronting the sexual Left, and especially the formidable feminists, conservatives today prefer to keep fighting liberalism and communism and above all Marxism. They understand Marxism, and they defeated it in the Soviet bloc. That is why they reiterate — over and over (and over) again — today’s favorite cliché: that the newest manifestations of radical ideology can be reduced to “cultural Marxism”. So many articles, videos, books, podcasts, and gratuitous remarks now insist on this theme, and with such vehemence, that one begins to suspect that “The lady doth protest too much.” (Not accidentally, conservative women often lead the protesting.) Why the need to keep harping on a theme that no one is denying?

Because the phrase furnishes the establishment Right with an excuse to, yet again, run away from its battles. …

Feminization (or Effeminacy) of the Right

Sexual politics by its nature elevates to political supremacy those who can derive power from sex – which is to say women in the first instance, plus men who adopt a quasi-feminine persona, as the homosexualists and transgenderists understand. …

The spectacular success and unrivaled hegemony of feminists over American and Western society today leads others to seek similar empowerment in their shadow – not only the fringe sexual Left, but also the establishment Right. Whether it concerns homosexuals, cross-dressers, or professional conservatives, the unmistakable lesson is that power, status, wealth, and influence are to be had not by becoming more masculine but by becoming more feminine.

The professional Right’s habitual, single-minded pursuit of political power, even at the expense of principle, is reinforced by this feminization – perhaps the correct word here is effeminacy – which disguises cowardice and collaboration as chivalry. It renders rightists incapable of expressing and upholding fixed principles of their own by seducing them into attachments with dissident feminists, on whom they rely to fight their battle for them. …

The effeminate, house-trained Right will never win at this game, because they will remain in permanent subservience to the alpha females of feminism, whom they ensure will always be the real masters.

Rule of the Eunuchs

But the weaponization of cowardice camouflaged as chivalry does not stop there. Ironically, it is in the very process of scolding other men for their allegedly irresponsibility, puerility, and other failures of “manliness” that the Right’s would-be alpha males reveal their own effeminacy, ally themselves even more firmly behind feminist leadership, and ensure the success of the very agenda that they profess to oppose. …

In a further effort to ingratiate themselves with feminists of not only the Left but also of the Right, professional conservatives have launched, inexplicably for any prospects of success, a frenetic assault on men. …

Innocence Is No Excuse

What baffles the mainstream media and renders the establishment Right apoplectic is not only readily explicable, but it also reveals a hideous disfigurement of the law and a major defect in the trajectory on which we have set governmental power over decades: These men are refusing to accept the most radical legal innovation ever enacted in the western democracies – an innovation so extreme that its only precedents are during the French and Russian revolutions (both of which were forced to repeal it because of the social chaos it caused). Lurking beneath the dishonest rationalizations were implications so tyrannical that it has spawned the most repressive government machinery ever erected in the United States and other English-speaking democracies and one that the organized Right has shown glaring cowardice in its refusal to confront and challenge. I am referring to the oxymoron of “no-fault” justice, which authorizes governments to punish legally innocent people. …

Men on Strike

As they came to realize the implications of the new divorce laws, men throughout the western world upstaged the do-nothing conservative establishment and began fighting back, albeit passively and apolitically so far. Without voicing much verbal complaint (at least none to which any media paid the slightest attention), they began refusing to accept its unworkable terms. For more than two decades now, observers have noticed a remarkable and unmistakable trend among men: They are refraining from marrying and starting families. Some are refusing to associate with women altogether. …

Professional Conservatism Does Not Work

Professionalized conservatism becomes especially unworkable in the age of sexual politics, when the temptations to collaboration are especially seductive and irresistible and the dance becomes one of masculinized women dominating feminized men. But the long-term logic of professional politics generally, including professional conservatism, may have led us inexorably to this result.

The MAGA Response

So what does work? Does Trumpism work?

Trumpism did work to a point. Trump succeeded for a time in outflanking and by-passing the right-wing establishment, confronting leftist ideology, and rolling back state power – primarily in domestic policy. Most importantly, it did so by galvanizing ordinary citizens. …

Rise of the Teenyboppers

But Trumpism has stalled for deeper reasons than neocon pressure, intense as that no doubt is. What weakens it in the face of that pressure is that Trump et al. failed to follow up their 2024 election victory by neutralizing the threat from those they vanquished. …

Young women have now become radicalized to dysfunctional extremes, far beyond the bounds of what is healthy for them or anyone else and beyond what they can articulate coherently. The Dutch polling firm Glocalities found that young women today are “likely the most liberal group in human history”.

These young women often cut themselves off from their parents, especially their fathers, and their estrangement is especially acute from divorced parents. Lacking this primary male connection adolescent girls are left with a vacuum in their values that is readily filled by radical ideology.

From his first inauguration and even before, these have been the troublemakers for Trump, and while he feigns to ignore them, they are also the ones he makes sure not to provoke further. His inauguration prompted nationwide outpourings of hysteria among young women, whose strident fits have been subtly but increasingly shaping our politics for years. …

Conservatives succumbed to the temptation to ridicule this hysteria, probably because they understood that a serious response would have consequences for them, but they also made sure not to inflame it further. They also now make sure to organize their own campaigns showcasing adolescent girls, whose wisdom must be consulted in all political debates, no matter how trite and incoherent. …

Conclusion: Redeeming and Recapturing the Right Civic Life

The prospect of breaking leftist political power and even transcending ideological politics altogether is not wholly quixotic. It might conceivably be done, but we have not done it yet, despite the hopes of those who are ready to proclaim the demise of Left and Right. …

We do not need more people hurling anathemas at the Left, which is all that this amounts to and about all that the establishment Right ever does. If we want to break the Left-Right duopoly we must begin with what is closest to home and what we have the power to change: We must first dismantle – or at least ignore, outmaneuver, by-pass, marginalize – the professional establishment Right.

While I promised to refrain from wish lists, I see three things that private citizens can do immediately and on their own initiative to effectively break the stranglehold of the professional political class. They amount to:

1) stop supporting and abandon all professional political organizations, including ostensibly conservative ones, and stop mouthing their talking points; 2) redeem, repopulate, reinvigorate, and redirect the only civic organizations that have ever proven effective, which are churches; …

Some will object that churches today are hopelessly apathetic and effeminate, which they are. But they are the only civic organizations that have ever worked, because they are based on a tried and tested doctrine that unites and directs and encourages citizens and gives them purpose. You are not required to believe even point of Christian doctrine literally (though you will eventually discover reasons to do so) to see that it organizes and mobilizes people with a coherent and proven doctrine that yields multiple benefits in civic life and elsewhere, many of which are not obvious and that are almost unparalleled in other civilizations. The fact that this doctrine is itself decidedly apolitical and devoid of specific political content is not a weakness but precisely its strength. It prevents churches from being commandeered by secular political doctrines and individuals’ agendas and wish lists. …

Any other organization – political party, interest/pressure group, lobby, “NGO” – must be based on someone’s political opinions, which can lead only to divisions and worse. Reinvigorating churches will not be easy, but it is easier than building wholly new, secular organizations, which will inevitably be founded on someone’s agenda and likely hijacked into someone’s organizational empire. … Men who are too weak or lazy or diffident to de-feminize a congregation will never de-feminize a country.

3) Re-empower the only kind of citizen that has ever proven effective: the married male head of a household.

The first step in restoring this citizen – this patriarch, effectively – is to make sure that he has iron-clad rights to the care, custody, and companionship of his minor children. …

I emphasize that this citizen must assume this leadership. It cannot be given to him. He must summon the strength and resolve to take it.

