The Protestant pastor and pro-family, conservative organiser, James Dobson, of Focus on Family said very similar in 2009, when he resigned from Focus on Family, after decades....

“We tried to defend the unborn child, the dignity of the family, but it was a holding action,” he said.

“We are awash in evil and the battle is still to be waged. We are right now in the most discouraging period of that long conflict. Humanly speaking, we can say we have lost all those battles.”

We couldn't expect Dobson to consider or enunciate the causes as you have. Especially, as an American conservative he couldn't call out "feminism" or no-fault divorce, He was, after all, in charge of a large Christian organisation which could well denounce him for doing so.

However, his comment of "We have lost all those battles" is eerily prescient from 2009.

Since 2009 feminism has become more strident on both the left and the right and is the engine room of leftist progress. "so that new problems and challenges arise – at this point the Left reinvents itself with new grievances and a new agenda and comes back, often triumphantly.".

Often, the right is complicit by accepting the "grievances" and deluding themselves that putting more women in their own front line (DEI hires) will be bolster their stocks.

I suspect that Dobson would have nodded along with your "The effeminate, house-trained Right will never win at this game, because they will remain in permanent subservience to the alpha females of feminism, whom they ensure will always be the real masters.", as perhaps the real problem within Focus on Family, and the right in general.

[BTW, I purchased the book of this edition of Observer & Review, and if you return here, will start an account]

4 replies by Stephen Baskerville and others
Hello Pr. Baskerville, in this comment I would like to bring to your attention some of the ideas of

Brazilian political philosopher Olavo de Carvalho (RIP), whose fields of study largely intersect yours.

OdC would find fault with your arbitrarily narrow definition of Marxism - or class-warfare, means-of-production centralization, Marxism "as Marx understood it", if I get you correctly. The historical fact is that Marxism is not one but a dozen ideologies, that Marxism continually reinvents itself. Lenin conceived and implemented a Marxist revolution in a country that had no proletariat (there, the proletariat was in fact an immediate by-product of the revolution itself) which would have been unthinkable to Marx. Mao Tse-Toung conceived and implemented a "peasant Marxist revolution" while Marx thought of peasants as useless reactionaries uncurably hostile to the Revolution. Today's forms of Marxism commonly emphasize the role of the Lumpenproletariat (drug addicts, sexual degenerates etc) as agents of the revolution, while they were more useless still than peasants in Marx's mind. Etc.

The "cultural Marxist" label is largely proclaimed by the cultural Marxists themselves (even though they can sometimes be tactically quiet about it, especially in countries like the US where Communism has a bad reputation). So if you claim that it is a misnomer, OdC would challenge you to explain how your understanding of what the "true" Marxism is, is better than all those who preach and practice their form of Marxism daily.

One thing that OdC would agree with you about though is that today's conservatives are deluded and lose every battle, though his diagnosis would differ from yours. OdC claims that the alleged "fall of Soviet communism" was yet another episode of history where the gullible conservatives were made to believe they had won (if, according to the mainstream conservative narrative, Soviet Marxism "has been defeated", how is it that conservatives still feel compelled to speak about it all the time?). According to OdC, the "fall of Soviet communism" was in fact, an inner reorganization decided and planned decades before, a substitution of the old rigid Party structure by a more flexible network-based organization, and his views finds support in books such as Anatoli Golystin's "New Lies for Old".

Another point from OdC, about sexuality. OdC deplores the foolishness of American conservatives who think that Putin's laws against gay marriage are "conservative" actions. Those Americans overlook that popular opinion in Russia today regarding homosexuality is nothing like the American one, that those actions cost Putin nothing in terms of popularity, and further that most Communist regimes have historically been hostile to homosexuals, as Soviet Russia was. According to OdC, in today's West Marxists favor sexual degeneracy only insofar as they deem it useful to advance the interests of the revolution. If the history of past revolutions is any indication, everything can change suddenly the moment the Marxists successfully seize the totalitarian power thay they are pursuing daily. At this moment, the leftist who used to rebel against every form of authority suddently becomes the most rigid and zealous defender of the status quo.

I remember reading in one of your articles about some of the latest demands and goals of the sexual revolutionaries, that they are "hard to understand" - don't worry, the revolutionaries themselves do not understand them well either, and they don't need to, as those ideas are only temporary means to the one and only end common to all the disconcertingly diverse forms of Marxism - seizing power and keeping it.

9 more comments...

