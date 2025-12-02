Today is “Giving Tuesday", which means that the world’s“nonprofit” organizations are out with cap in hand, panhandling for your money.

I strongly support genuine charities, who really help the unfortunate, and I urge you to give to them generously. They are an important alternative to state welfare, which is one of the most destructive evils of the modern world.

But when it comes to the misnamed “non-governmental” political pressure groups, I suggest giving nothing, regardless of their pitch or slant or how much you might sympathize with their (apparent) message. I will start by declaring that the issue closest to my own heart — preventing family destruction — is one where professional political advocates are perhaps least deserving. If nothing else, the fact that, even more than most “conservative” lobbies, they lose all their battles would seem to argue against throwing good money after bad. And that is when they actually make some effort to win, which is almost never.

But this is only the start. When it comes to conservative interest groups, I have laid out my case against them in my recent book, Who Lost America? (details below) and updated it in a piece that is shortly to be published in final form.

But here, just for your amusement, I have just singled out one example of how such “tradcons” are not what they appear, though their subterfuges and sleights-of-hand are often subtle and require some effort to detect. I recently discovered a video of a talk by one prominent tradcon on the subject of the family which struck me as especially dishonest, and I jotted down some rough thoughts. Here is my take:

Mary Eberstadt is on to something. In an interview, she says that the origins of “woke” ideology lie in the Sexual Revolution. No doubt she is right, and congratulations are due to her, though she may find that others have beaten her to this insight, and they have done so with some research so they have some facts to back it up and specific evidence of things that might be corrected. She sounds like she is saying all the right thing, criticizing the Sexual Revolution for its excesses in undermining the family and much else besides. It all sounds so spot on that one is tempted to listen to her videos, read her books, invite her to speak at think tanks and other venues, and send money to her organizations. She lays out all the silken phrases that are designed to ingratiate her with the Republican establishment and elicit donations from the foundations and, sadly, from private individuals who are not listening carefully to the swindle. In fact, she is perpetuating the problem she is criticizing. She is part of the problem. Eberstadt personifies today’s right-wing establishment: precisely the people that have handed all of us over into the hands of the radical left. This is worth understanding, because in microcosm it explains precisely why conservative Republicans are impotent to do battle with the extreme Left. Eberstadt trades in cliches. But she and her platitudes are more than useless; they do more harm than good. Nowhere does she tell us why this all happened, because she is not really a scholar despite her pretentious title. She is a polemicist and propagandist. She pushes a party line. And therefore she has no solution. A succinct example comes at 44:26, when a young woman goes to the heart of the matter, when she says that “One of the big problems in the West is…the demonization of men. … I think men are quite reluctant to step up, and quite frankly I don’t blame them, because they’re constantly under attack, whatever they do. … I think we need to celebrate the males.” Eberstadt replies, “I couldn’t agree with you more.” But in fact she does disagree, sharply, and she subtly shifts the conversation from actual “men” to “masculine virtues”. The virtues are perfectly good in her view; it is the men that are lacking in them. She then proceeds to demonize men herself, not for their masculinity but for their lack of her version of it.

But you can find the rest in my books: www.StephenBaskerville.com. And while I would like you to buy them, I will not beg.

Stephen Baskerville is Professor of Politics at the Collegium Intermarium in Warsaw. His books and recent articles are available at www.StephenBaskerville.com.