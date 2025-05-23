Having posted several pieces recently on the Trump Administration’s ongoing failure to address the federal government’s systematic war against America’s families (all linked in this post), I was distressed to find this interview by Tucker Carlson with economist Oren Cass. While the bulk of the interview concerns economic policy (on which Cass seems to speak quite sensibly), it is sandwiched between an introduction and conclusion devoted to “family policy”. In fact, Carlson goes out of his way to raise this topic, because its connection with the rest of the interview is unclear. Carlson does this frequently, raising issues like the family crisis, fatherlessness, and the social pathologies that result from them, which he then does not pursue — as if he considers it important to mention but too dangerous to actually investigate himself. He is not alone in this among conservatives; in fact, it is the norm.

So perhaps Cass should not be blamed if he has nothing to say on this topic, which clearly he does not. He seems to have not the slightest understanding of how the US government is routinely and aggressively destroying families today. Not surprisingly therefore, he repeats standard conservative cliches and platitudes, and his meager remedies would achieve nothing.

Carlson’s response is more perplexing. He certainly does know full well what is destroying families, in all the grisly details, but like every other thriving journalist he has too strong a sense of his own survival to “go there”. Oddly, he praises Cass’ minimal suggestions on the family.

When even the “alternative media”, to whom we look for the uncensored truth is this clueless or censors itself about what many identify as they greatest social crisis affecting America and the Western world, we have a problem. If they will not call out the government over its most glaring neglects and failures, who will?

