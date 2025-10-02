Tucker Carlson recently posted a lengthy and impassioned plea for freedom of speech. It is impressive and eloquent, as always. But once again, Carlson chooses his targets carefully. He is much more likely to criticize high-profile offenders who already enjoy media attention. Lesser known but possibly more serious offenders — those who harm ordinary, defenseless people without public stature and who wield the power to harm their critics — are more likely to escape his condemnation.

In fact, his criticisms seem to apply only to leftists who advocate censorship. (And he believes that censorship laws will never be enacted by the US Congress.) Officials who are already censoring American citizens can apparently carry on with impunity.

Perhaps Carlson is not aware of numerous existing, but less conspicuous, instances of censorship? After all, concealment is the whole point, and it is often successful.

In this case, Carlson certainly does know. Only a few weeks ago, he posted an interview with Matt Walsh, in which they both alluded to the corrupt and illegal practices taking place daily in American courts. It was brief: Their purpose was not to expose the corruption or constitutional rights violations — including free speech — that are routine in family court, but to excoriate men who choose to avoid having their constitutional rights removed by refraining from marrying or having children in the first place. This demonstrates that both men are well aware that American citizens are routinely deprived of their constitutional rights by the very judiciary that is supposed to be protecting them from violation by others. Yet it does not prompt either man (both are journalists and commentators on public affairs and on abuses of government power) to investigate or expose or even discuss the corruption that allows judicial officials to ignore and violate the US Constitution.

Family courts are by far the greatest violators of constitutional rights — free speech among them — in America today. I pointed this out back in 2006, and documented it extensively in 2007 (and I am not the only one). Nothing has changed.

In many jurisdictions it is a crime to criticize family court judges, and American citizens have been arrested for doing so. Judges regularly close internet sites, ban books, and punish citizens who criticize them, voice grievances with government policy, or participate in political protests and other constitutionally protected expression.

Perhaps the most unusual and serious abrogation of free speech — a truly totalitarian one — is when judges censor what parents may say to their own children and other family members in the supposed privacy of their own homes. “This willingness of courts to disfavor a broad range of parental ideologies – …atheist or fundamentalist, racist or pro-polygamist, pro-homosexual or anti-homosexual – should lead us to take a hard look at the doctrine that allows such results,” writes jurist Eugene Volokh. These parents have violated no law or legal agreement and done nothing to justify governmental inteference in their private lives; as Volokh explains, they are legally unimpeachable citizens minding their own business in their own homes. So-called “no-fault” justice means that a law-abiding citizen minding his own business loses his First Amendment freedoms the moment a family court judge claims jurisdiction — which they often do without any legally recognized grounds — over his private life.

“The family court is the most powerful branch of the judiciary,” according to one influential judge. “The power of family court judges is almost unlimited.” Predictably with unlimited power, these courts abuse it. The eminent legal scholar Roscoe Pound wrote that “the powers of the Star Chamber were a trifle in comparison with those of our juvenile court and courts of domestic relations.”

It does not stop with free speech. One can run point-by-point down the Bill of Rights and other constitutional protections, and there is hardly an article that is not routinely ignored or violated in family law. Practices include mass incarcerations without trial, summary expropriations, presumptions of guilt, coerced confessions, ex post facto (retroactive) laws, bills of attainder, violations of habeas corpus, double jeopardy, abrogation of contracts, clear infringements of both the separation of powers and federalism, and more.

As always, Carlson’s eloquence is unexceptionable. But freedom of expression is already valued by friends of democracy everywhere, who hardly need persuading. Does it really require more vocal, high-minded champions? Perhaps it does. But amid so much grandiloquence, we might stop to ask ourselves the more constructive question of why free speech is now under threat in the first place. The easy answer is because naughty people that Carlson identifies (“dirty little censors”, “lunatics”, “gargoyles”) are threatening it. The more troubling explanation is that it happens because for years we have all looked the other way and allowed it to happen, mostly to defenseless, law-abiding citizens with no public profile or political clout. This includes those of us whose job it is to criticize abuses of government power, some of whom prefer to scold the censored rather than the censors.

Violations of free speech and other constitutional rights pioneered in family law may also be spreading and corrupting the rest of the justice system. Professors who are dismissed or “cancelled” from colleges and universities for their research or political views (and perhaps others too, such as students and journalists) can then be doubly silenced and punished for criticizing the institutions that dismiss them and placed under gag orders and restraining orders (a legal innovation especially beloved of family courts). These orders are issued not by public courts administering public justice for all to see but by private and secretive arbitration firms, operating behind closed doors, to whom the justice system delegates the power to act as surrogate judges, whose decisions are then enforced automatically by courts and police. This subjects the professors to criminal penalties (without criminal protections) such as confiscation and even summary incarceration, even if their criticisms are completely accurate.

I suspect that Carlson is well aware of this semi-judicial underworld too, for he appears to have fallen foul of such censorship himself. He was conspicuously reticent about criticizing Fox News when they dismissed him in 2023. I do not know what kind of agreement he may have signed or what provisions may have bound him (because again, concealment is precisely the point of such devices, including concealing themselves). But such restrictions, whatever form they take, pose another serious threat to not only academic freedom but also basic First Amendment free speech and freedom of the press. Whether or not he voluntarily agreed to such a restriction, given his public stature, Carlson would have been doing a great service if he had publicly denounced such censorship as categorically as he denounces today’s liberal/neoconservative would-be censors.

Is this latest, seemingly gratuitous tribute to free speech Carlson’s way of making amends for what he could not say about it when they silenced him directly? All told, it seems that Tucker Carlson is not telling us more than he is telling us, and whether by choice or necessity, he may be concealing more than he is exposing.

If you want to read more analysis that will push you to think “outside the box,” you will find it in my new book, Who Lost America? Why the United States Went “Communist” — and What to Do about It — available from Amazon.

Stephen Baskerville is Professor of Politics at the Collegium Intermarium in Warsaw. His books and recent articles are available at www.StephenBaskerville.com.