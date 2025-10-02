Stephen Baskerville's Newsletter

Stephen Baskerville's Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tim G's avatar
Tim G
5d

Excellent post. Not enough is said about those on the Right who refuse to fight against the legal depravities that have occurred in family courts for decades. Can it be because their wealth and connections insulate them from experiencing the full force of family law? Are those who suffer at the hands of family courts too low class to deserve notice or mention? How can the family court holocaust take place for so many years without anyone with influence noticing?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
SomeUserName's avatar
SomeUserName
5d

It's baffling that these unconstitutional court apparatus go marching merrily on their way without any challenge.

Has no man ever appealed these rulings to the Supreme court?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Stephen Baskerville
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Stephen Baskerville
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture