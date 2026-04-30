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F. Roger Devlin's avatar
F. Roger Devlin
5d

It is strange that a man unafraid to take on the Zionist lobby cowers before feminists and the family courts. Are the latter really more powerful? Perhaps his behavior is evidence that they are.

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3 replies by Stephen Baskerville and others
Lea's avatar
Lea
5d

Absolutely true, these male feminists are doing more harm than good for men and fathers. I just hope people see past these thinly veiled ‘supporters’ to those like yourself who see and support the real issues men face.

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