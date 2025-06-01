Stephen Baskerville's Newsletter

4d

The common theme is that all civilization started in East Africa (what is now Ethiopia) between 80-120,000 years ago. Five (5) tribes were disseminated from that area. One moved north into Europe. One moved northeast into Siberia to become Mongols, Chinese, Japanese, Korean. One moved southeast to become the Indo-Asian group that settled the Mideast, Iraq, Iran (Persian Empire), Pakistan, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, NZ, and Micronesia. One stayed in Africa. And the one that moved northeast and split from the Mongols and East Asia, crossed the Bering Land Bridge/Ice Bridge into North America. From there tribes moved into today's Canada and America. Some tribes continued South into Central and South America and became Aztecs, Mayans, Toltecs, etc. But, there is also new evidence that the tribes in North America had already been here and never migrated from Asia across the Bering Land/Ice Bridge.

There is now evidence that "white culture" was created when the northern tribe that moved through Europe by crossing through the eastern part of the Mideast, today known as Israel, Arabia, Turkey, and lost their dark skin color due to less sunlight in the Northern Hemisphere. Also, the tribe that moved into Europe may have commingled with Neanderthals that had a culture of their own. It is presently being discovered that Neanderthals were not the stupid brutes that people think. They had social order, were mechanically inclined to make tools, hunted and gathered food together, had a language, and had more advanced thinking than thought before. They understood the moon, sun and stars, as well as the animals they faced for food and defense. They were smart enough to move where the food and water was. This became a mix of Neanderthal and Cro-Magnon Man in Europe. Hence, "Western Civilization".

Western Civilization battled for territory and food. But, all civilizations throughout history did the same. It has been said that the human race was "fathered" by 7 men. One of those was Ghengis Khan who led millions across Asia into Europe. He had 3,000 children. King Ismail Ibn Sharif of Morocco had 1,171 children. Pharaoh Ramesses the Great had 170 children. King Solomon had over 1,000 wives and concubines, and had unknown amounts of children. Persian King Cyrus the Great was another since the Persian Empire led millions throughout the Mideast, Asia and parts of Europe.

And, yet Western Civilization killed millions of people in battles for supremacy and territory. Eastern Civilization did the same. All you need to do is look at China (killed over 100 MILLION of their own people in the Communist Cultural Revolution) and Japan (killed over 20 MILLION, mostly Chinese and Korean). And, given the Greek and Roman Empires, they were the biggest civilizations of the time that spread across continents.

5d

The seminal moment that marked the shift in humanity's perception is contained in the story of the Exodus and culminated in the giving of the Torah. Ever since then, humanity has either acted to refute or embrace that moment in time. It was the Europeans who had been heavily infiltrated by the remnants of those tribes, both the physical and ideological remnants, that established a standard of living different from those to the east. Many of those Europeans traveled, engaged in the diaspora started by the Assyrians and boosted by Rome. We, the descendants, are the West. How long will we remain the West? To be determined. I am so pleased you wrote this essay.

© 2025 Stephen Baskerville
