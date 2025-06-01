This piece is published today in the latest issue of the New English Review.

What Is “Western Civilization”?

New English Review, 1 June 2025

Stephen Baskerville, 12 December 2024

Dutch historian Hans Vogel has written a short but stimulating essay titled simply, “Western Civilization”, summarizing the accepted wisdom about what it is. The simplicity and boldness of the title reflects his inclusion of only a few high points that are taken to define Western Civilization, though I believe he has identified essential ones, and he presents them in terms that I find helpful for critiquing some basic assumptions. It is not clear how far he himself accepts the definition he presents; he seems to have doubts. Perhaps my own may help clarify matters.

The argument he summarizes is widely accepted, to the point of dominating our self-image in the West. But I think it is misleading. Moreover, it is debilitating: It traps us in a paradigm that limits our freedom of action. More specifically, it serves the interest of today’s ideological elites — both the now-dominant liberal-left establishment and the official conservative opposition — and impedes the rest of us from breaking free of the limited, one-dimensional range of options they construct. I will suggest an alternative.

He starts with the interesting and plausible observation that the very term and concept of “Western Civilization” is an American invention and serves ”the idea that the United States forms an integrated part of the Western world as its undisputed leader”. (…)

