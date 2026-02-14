Stephen Baskerville's Newsletter

Conrad Riker
Feb 14

Thanks Dr Baskerville.

Please keep thinking and sharing.

Your research is invaluable.

There's an estate growing by 10,000 family court hearings per day who experience intersectional betrayal by a performative (fake, Tompkin village state) enforcing gamma bias with the effect of a neutron slamming into a supercritical lump of refrained uranium.

These men then run the gauntlet that kills so many of them, entering the gynocratic gulag system, and becoming redpilled refugees.

It's a system failure so difficult to diagnose because everyone is in on it.

Satanic inversions apply to all conditional principles.

But we'll collectively figure it out in coming decades.

Jesus said let no man rend asunder what God has joined. Because no civilization can survive based on divorce. No matter how rich we are materially. The psychology inhibits reproduction of our culture.

Mark Young
Feb 14Edited

Why do they steal your children IMHO?

Destruction of the family, God’s Institution, is part of the depopulation agenda.

https://issuesoutline.org/#environmentandhealth

Family Court Tyranny Solutions

https://exiledparents.org/

Family court crimes listed:

https://exiledparents.org/#EXPOSE

Playlist: Family Court Tyranny:

https://on.soundcloud.com/MOPWrNWxF7buene3sY

