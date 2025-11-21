The Forum and Friends: Who Lost America with Stephen Baskerville https://youtube.com/live/NjQuoOOyWGI?si=h2QjQEuBMMGH-HMi via

If you have not yet read my newest book, you can get a taste of it from this interview. I am grateful to my colleague John Laughland and his assoiates at the Forum for Democracy (FVD), an important think tank and political party in the Netherlands, known for representing unorthodox positions. Their perceptive questions depart from what we expect from boilerplate conservative thinktanks.

We discuss sexual politics, the ascendency of radical ideology, feminism, the increasingly conspicuous proclivity of conservatives to lose all their battles with the left, plus other topics from the book (linked below).

This podcast series often features guests with dissenting, heterodox views that will help you think “outside the box” and even outside your “comfort zone”. It deserves to be better known, so if you are inclined, please listen, “like”, and above all comment, to encourage more shows like this.

Why Can’t Tucker Carlson Criticize the Divorce Industry?

Tucker Carlson recently conducted several interviews partially or entirely devoted to topics involving men, women, and families. He often claims that family is the most important thing in his life (and all our lives), and yet that is precisely the thing he cannot bring himself to investigate honestly as a journalist. Each show is worse than the last one.

First there was Oren Cass, then Matt Walsh, then Auron MacIntyre. Now he is reduced to this lame spectacle with a clueless male feminist. Anyone familiar with the “manosphere” will recognize this interview as a recitation of banalities (plus some blatant untruths, for example at 1:02:15). They do recite the standard tradcon talking points on the consequences of “fatherlessness” (46:50, 49:00), but like the tradcons they cannot allow themselves to utter a word about what causes it, let alone venture any criticism of the family law machinery or the divorce industry.

The odd thing is that Carlson genuinely cares about this and often drops hints that he knows the larger reality about the depredations of the divorce industry. On topics like the Iraq war, he readily acknowledges his own past foolishness for mindlessly following the neocon/tradcon party line, and pledges to learn from it. But on these matters he seems to have spun an elaborate web of establishment right-wing talking points to protect himself from reality.

I have previously accused Carlson of cowardice on this matter, but his diffidence is no different from decades of neglect by the conservative establishment.

(For more on the nonsense in this interview, see Janice Fiamengo’s more extended commentary.)

If you want to read more analysis that will push you to think “outside the box,” you will find it in my recent book, Who Lost America? Why the United States Went “Communist” — and What to Do about It — available from Amazon.

Stephen Baskerville is Professor of Politics at the Collegium Intermarium in Warsaw. His books and recent articles are available at www.StephenBaskerville.com.