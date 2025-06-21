Stephen Baskerville's Newsletter

Vineet Mansukhani
8h

“If the United States becomes further embroiled in this war — among other consequences — it could well destroy the presidency of Donald Trump and all that he and the MAGA movement have tried to achieve, including its domestic reforms (much as the Vietnam War did to another presidency that had prioritized its domestic agenda, that of Lyndon Johnson).”

Poor Die-hard MAGAs! Desperate to continue their merry times by just fixing existential problems just by a brief jaunt to the polling station. Absolutely anything to NOT roll up their own sleeves to and do the heavy moral lifting called for.

Hey, anybody have Die-hard MAGAs turn the now trending going belligerent on you when you bring this up? Share below in replies.

My comeback, try it: I paste on the biggest smile and fist bump them these onery belligerents simply stating lovingly, “my dear Die-hard MAGA “! ;-) :-)

Jim Wills
12h

It's funny how two people can look at the same situation and see it very differently. I'm no historian or political analyst, but I remember Persian tourist-promotional videos of the late 'sixties and early 'seventies. Iran was depicted as a very modern nation - and becoming more so all the time. Men walking the streets in normal attire, yutes dancing in clubs, women on the beach in bikinis. Commerce everywhere.

Then came the Islamic Revolution. Now morality police roam the streets, beating random women with complete impunity. Women walking about - but not without a male escort - attired, as Nigel Farage would say, looking like letterboxes. Oppression on an industrial scale the norm.

And that's just the local problem. In the last 45 years Iran has spent its time threatening the whole region - and soon, if they get The Bomb, the whole world. Promoting the Islamic Cult Of Death: death to Israel, death to the Great Satan, worshipping death to its own "martyrs."

No, this is an historic moment - led by a historic prime minister and historic president. Nobody is more averse to conflict than I, but this is the opportunity of a lifetime to rid the world of an evil like no other. Let us just hope when it's done - and I believe it will be - that the fine, normal Iranian people are able to drag that nation from the '600s back into the present.

