Almost 80 Million Americans know something is wrong. They knew that our country was lurching towards Gomorrah--the Left. That's when they decided to stop it. For how long, I don't know. We'll see in the interim elections. But Americans are now awake and aware. They are trying to stop the the Left in as many ways possible. The only problem seems to be the family courts. They need to be stopped at all costs. No-fault divorce, like no-fault auto insurance, is the problem, because it has transmogrified back into fault divorce with domestic violence laws and sexual abuse laws (allegations that are mostly false when it comes to family courts; yet somehow the powers that be are trying to change the standard of proof in domestic violence matters [which are criminal, contrary to the perception they are civil matters] and sexual assault matters on to the defendants--from beyond reasonable doubt to preponderance of the evidence; or even "he said, she said".). These newly designed laws have been used to upend the entire legal system to turn against men in totality. They are not even laws. They have turned mala in se crimes--those that are morally prohibited like murder, assault, rape, child sex abuse--into mala prohibita crimes--those prohibited by law or policy. Such mala prohibita laws are traffic violations, petty disorderly and disorderly conduct (which domestic violence is considered even though there are over a dozen underlying crimes from murder, assault, rape, harassment, to criminal coercion to computer harassment involved). Government has turned all crime into mala prohibita crimes in order to lower or ease the highest standard of proof in criminal cases to the lowest standard of proof. Government has flipped the script on crimes. You are now guilty until proven innocent instead of the other way around as has been the standard for centuries. This is not error. It is by design.

Lawyers were starving in the early 1970s. Many of them saw how profitable no-fault auto insurance lawsuits were. Everybody got sued and the lawyers on both sides made money. Around 1970-1972, California started no-fault divorces. Lawyers made a killing in that state. It spread like wildfire across the nation. Lawyers went from almost impoverished to millionaires in a few short years. Then came child support enforcement laws under Title IV-D of the Social Security Act. Lawyers made even more money and they started to see the "gravy train" bureaucracy. There are now 5 income streams emanating from the Title IV-D child support enforcement stream, with every profession involved. Then Domestic violence laws were introduced into states. More income for lawyers because they were passing laws for themselves to create conflict between parties in quasi-civil matters.

Think about this: Who profits off of divorce? (1) Lawyers; (2) Mental health quacks for child custody cases; (3) Child Support enforcement (Title IV-D) caseworkers and supervisors, and in some states probation departments handle child support enforcement; (4) domestic violence caseworkers and supervisors; (5) Mental health workers finding a niche industry in domestic violence; (6) accountants/CPAs; (7) financial forensic experts; (8) insurance companies for court-ordered life insurances, homeowners' insurances, health insurances, etc.; (9) auto dealers; (10) real estate sales; (11) etc.

