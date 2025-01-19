I have been asked by my university, the Collegium Intermarium, and by the Ordo Iuris Institute for Legal Culture, both in Warsaw, to put together a public lecture series on the theme, “The Sexual Revolution and its Consequences.” The lectures will be aimed at undergraduate level university students, but they are also intended to be accessible to the general public (without charge, I believe). I plan to focus on the political dimension, which is subject to amelioration, rather than dwelling on “cultural” factors that we cannot readily change.

I am devising the lectures now, and I have decided to post drafts here on Substack in order to get feedback from knowledgable readers. So I will be grateful for your comments, criticisms, suggestions, and so forth, in order to improve the lectures before they are recorded. Please do not hesitate to sound off.

Here is a tentative outline, describing the series as a whole:

Outline Course Title: The Sexual Revolution and Its Consequences Lecturer: Stephen Baskerville Scope of Topics: Introduction to the Sexual Revolution Sexual Ideology Highlights of the Sexual Revolution Effects of the Sexual Revolution Responding to the Sexual Revolution

I hope to have the first lecture or two available for reviewing in the next few days.

If you want to read more analysis that will push you to think “outside the box,” you will find it in my new book, Who Lost America? Why the United States Went "Communist” — and What to Do about It — available from Amazon.

Stephen Baskerville is Professor of Politics at the Collegium Intermarium in Warsaw. His books and recent articles are available at www.StephenBaskerville.com.