Stephen Baskerville's Newsletter

Stephen Baskerville's Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gordon Broward's avatar
Gordon Broward
18h

Important to note, both of these men have money, whether gained themselves or inherited, and having achieved popularity or fame, they are less likely to ever see divorce in their lives. Another benefit to their status is should it happen, they are more likely to have the resources to protect themselves.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Tim G's avatar
Tim G
16h

They’re being dragged along by the evolution in the Right’s culture and the information revolution in family law. Before, they totally ignored the problem. Now, they acknowledge it before refusing to discuss a solution. Eventually, they will be forced to find and discuss solutions. Because they are Con Inc. and rely on sponsorships, they have to be dragged to the appropriate solutions by the people they are supposed to represent.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Stephen Baskerville
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture