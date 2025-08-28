Stephen Baskerville's Newsletter

Bruce Eden
3d

Elimination of federal and state income taxes would go a long way to save families and marriages. The entire concept of the income tax, from the 16th Amendment (Income Tax Amendment which was never properly ratified), to the IRS, and then the creation of the private, not government entity, Federal Reserve to control the money flow, the economy, the interest rates, and our lives to pay the world bankers a fictitious debt we purportedly owe them (through manipulation of the bond market that makes money for the wealthiest by increasing interest rates and artificially inflating interest based on their own created inflation; Federal Reserve botched this in 1929 and caused the Great Depression when they didn't act fast or smart enough to drop interest rates).

Once you eliminate the extortion of the tax, people will be able to live better lives without government intervention (or minimum intervention). Leaving this regressive tax (or progressive tax, depending on how you look at the political implications of it) in place is a recipe for disaster for the economy, the family, the future of children, and ultimately, the nation.

James Wills
3d

Yeah. It's the same crap I hear, having moved from West Virginia to Virginia twenty years ago, and now considering moving back because the Democrats' control of nearly everything here via their huge population advantage in the northern Virginia Swamp. Some people say I shouldn't "run," to which I reply, "Nobody's 'running' because nobody's afraid. I'm simply doing a risk/benefit calculation and doing what's best for me and my family."

Twice-divorced, would I ever marry again in this legal atmosphere? Another risk/benefit calculation, to which I say, "Not on your life."

