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Warren perkin's avatar
Warren perkin
2d

Just ask Bill Manser if the system is fair. And don't put too much faith in the 'certainty' of paternity testing, either.

https://www.riverfronttimes.com/missourians-sue-lab-for-apparent-paternity-test-error-that-cost-man-30k-and-jail-time/

Especially if, as above, the mother is a fertility lab technician.

https://www.sleuthsayers.org/2014/01/fertility-fraud.html

Women see paternity fraud as one of their 'rights'

https://spectator.com/article/who-s-the-daddy/?edition=us

They write their own ethics

https://jme.bmj.com/content/medethics/33/8/475.full.pdf

We need to be having a conversation about female dual mating strategy

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Strategic_pluralism

Its underlying, hormonal drivers

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S1364661318302560

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC2665827/

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/26592455/

https://www.psychologytoday.com/za/blog/the-psychology-of-relationships/202008/the-biology-of-relationship-infidelity

and the genetic benefits a woman seeks for her offspring by having a mixed litter

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0003347200917056

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Bruce Eden's avatar
Bruce Eden
2d

University of Indiana Medical School has determined DNA of each person is worth $10,000,000. If the child support Star-Chambers want your DNA they have to send a check to you for $10,000,000. It's not an "and/or" situation. Your DNA is your property, liberty and life under the U.S. Constitution. Government cannot order it, demand it, coerce it, steal it, force it, etc. If they try, they can be sued (and lis pendens actions against judges, child support employees, law enforcement employees can be filed against their real property).

In order to compel any judicial or administrative ordered testing, the government is required to pay the party to have the genetic test $10,000,000 (Ten Million Dollars) for the price of his or her DNA. According to the Indiana University School of Medicine, the amount of DNA in the human body is worth approximately $10,000,000. See link:

http://www.insure.com/life-insurance/body-parts.html

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