Donald Trump and the rest of us have a rare opportunity to decisively reverse the decline of America’s families and with it the decline of America itself. He can cut the Gordian Knot of family deterioration with an action that is feasible and cost-free — one consistent with the bold Trump style.

Trump has two appointments that carry immense consequences but receive zero attention in the media — including the alternative media and even from MAGA Republicans:

Administration for Children and Famiies (ACF)

Office of Child Support Services (OCSS)

Both are bastions of feminism and administer programs that are enormously destructive of families (as well as men, children, communities, America…). Both need real leadership, not hacks offering business as usual.

Both fall under the Department of Health and Human Service (HHS), so RFK, Jr. is ultimately in charge. But while he has a clear agenda and expertise on the “health” side, he has shown less interest or understanding of what happens in “human services”, which is the side that administers welfare and social work and that destroys families, fathers, children, low-income communities, black men, other men, and more by the millions. Who serves under him in these offices is critical.

These offices are also prime candidates for the ax of Elon Musk at DOGE. If Musk is serious about rooting out government waste, he cannot avoid welfare and family policy, and that means confronting ACF and OCSS.

But with tragic irony, Musk has some personal challenges of his own right now when it comes to matters of paternity. Musk is not the first prominent conservative politico to fall into the clutches of the child custody gestapo. He would also not be the first to prioritize his own survival rather than going public with his personal experience and speaking out against its injustices, thereby helping other men, their children, the society, and his country. I have encountered many such high-profile men over the years: bold alpha males elsewhere, but cowards on this.

So will this honeytrap inhibit him from fulfilling his responsibility at DOGE to confront and reform this most egregious case of government fraud and chicanery?

In any case, I am not sure we can count on Musk or Kennedy to undertake the necessary changes themselves. That is why these appointments are critical.

But Kennedy’s limitations and Musk’s compromised status means that the Administration may be responsive to suggestions for nominees direct these agencies. You can be sure that the feminists are taking a keen interest in who fills these posts, so if Kennedy and Trump follow the path of least resistance (especially Kennedy, with his Democrat background), they might simply defer to the feminists' choices by default.

That is why action is needed. We need to inundate the Trump administration with telephone calls urging them to appoint men who will reform these offices and force them to respect the Constitution and Bill of Rights.

Very soon, I will follow up this post with another, outlining what we must demand.

Below are my previous posts on Trumps neglect of family policy, which will give you more background.

Trump (Still) Needs a Social and Family Policy

February 14, 2025

The first 3+ weeks of the new Trump Administration has certainly been a whirlwind: directives and executive orders, mobilizing IT wizards to infiltrate and dissect federal finances, and of course the scalpel (or meat cleaver) of Elon Musk and DOGE.

But one area apparently still remains off-limits: the third rail of US politics, where every administration fears to tread: family policy. So far, this adminstration is no exception. It has said nothing about social and family policy. While RFK, Jr. (confirmed yesterday as HHS Secretary) is determined to eviscerate the corrupt “health” establishment within the Department of Health and Human Services, no one seems too hurried about confronting the gargantuan “human services” side of the HHS behemoth.

This avoidance is conspicuous to those of us who remember that for decades reforming social and family policy — welfare above all — was the Republicans’ top priority. (No reform ever took place.) What happened?

Simple: the feminists took control of social policy and politicized it. No longer a simple question of controlling government waste and inefficiency (in which case it would be a straightorward matter for DOGE), the welfare matriarchy was mobilized as a vehicle for “gender equality” and the “empowerment of women”. This makes male policymakers tremble. With the (partial) exception of abortion, conservatives fear to touch anything that will anger feminists. Accepting the principle that "To learn who rules over you, find out who you are not allowed to criticize", we are not ruled by Globalists or Deep State functionaries, but by superannuated female adolescents with green hair. As always, “The hand that rocks the cradle is the hand that rules the world.”

Radical sexual ideologues took control of the family policy machinery in the 1990s, giving themselves control over how much of the next generation is raised (breeding more adolescents with green hair). Trump and MAGAs generally show no signs of realizing this or, if they do, no stomach for confronting it. Even with the Globalists disarmed and the Deep State neutered, the Kamalas and Swifties could return in ever-greater numbers.

Donald Trump and his new administration have shown a lot of courage in a lot of matters. But no voting bloc became more deranged by Trump’s election in the first place, and he and his team will have to show still more spine to effectively take on angry cat ladies.

One such oversight is forgivable. Refusing to confront an impending danger is something no one can attribute to Trump: cowardice. But men who courageously face down physical danger from other men then wilt before disapproval from women.

Below is a post where I elaborate on this topic, originally published last November, and it links to several articles I published (some in mainstream media) going back to the first Trump Administration. Nothing has changed.

Trump Needs a Social and Family Policy

November 14, 2024

Donald Trump has never developed a plan for addressing social and family issues or for reforming the wasteful and counterproductive government machinery. Yet it is arguably the most pressing overall crisis in America, since the ongoing destruction of the family — foremost by the very government agencies that claim to serve their welfare — underlies and exacerbates all the others.

His first administration made no effort to reform social and family policy, and so the family policy apparat remained and remains a bastion of the radical left. In fact, they used it as a base from which to launch attacks that helped defeat his re-election in 2020. (And think tanks and “NGOs” that advocate for “the family” are mostly bastions of neocons that collude with the Left.) Not so long ago, family policy and welfare reform were the main priority of the Republican Party. But since it became dominated by radical feminists, who terrify conservative men and reduce them to simpering sissies, the Republicans cannot seem to run away from it fast enough.

The government’s family policy bureaucracy is by far the most intrusive into private life. In many ways it was where “the Swamp” began (as I demonstrate in my new book, Who Lost America? ). The welfare state was the original “Deep State” that first brought the power of the state into private life and then brought the Left to power.

I have also demonstrated this in several Substacks:

Twice in major publications, I have proposed specific, practical measures for the Trump administration to adopt that will stop state functionaries from destroying families. I see no need to update them now, because nothing has changed or diminished the urgency since those pieces were published:

Stephen Baskerville is Professor of Politics at the Collegium Intermarium in Warsaw. His books and recent articles are available at www.StephenBaskerville.com.