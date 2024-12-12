Stephen Baskerville's Newsletter
Castrating Boys Symbolizes the Castration of America
Just published in American Thinker
Dec 12
•
Stephen Baskerville
26
16
Update to "Romanians Are Not So Passive as We Thought"
More news emerging...
Dec 1
•
Stephen Baskerville
8
2
November 2024
Romanians Are Not So Passive as We Thought
Even the "far right" was asleep at the switch.
Nov 28
•
Stephen Baskerville
17
2
"Government Efficiency": In the Eye of the Beholder?
Welfare was long seen as epitomzing government waste and fraud. Today, it wreaks its havoc with ruthless "efficiency".
Nov 23
•
Stephen Baskerville
14
20
Interviews with Pearl Davis and others about "Who Lost America?"
More coming...
Nov 22
•
Stephen Baskerville
11
4
Trump Needs a Social and Family Policy
He has never had one. The Swamp will not be drained until he does.
Nov 14
•
Stephen Baskerville
21
10
So the Good Guys Won and the Bad Guys Lost?
If we think this way, it may not be long before the bad guys return.
Nov 11
•
Stephen Baskerville
23
23
Black Men Are Voting for Trump: Sex, Not Race, Now Drives US Politics
Race is a diversionary tactic used by the Left to fool the Right into neglecting its really destructive agenda. The trick works.
Nov 1
•
Stephen Baskerville
29
5
October 2024
The Most Peculiar Election in American History Is also the Most Consequential
Americans once complained that the two parties gave them no meaningful choice. Be careful what you wish for.
Oct 30
•
Stephen Baskerville
38
12
Do Conservatives Do Anything but Lose? Eight Reasons Why the Leaders of the Right Lead Only to Defeat
Most professional conservative leaders have other priorities than ours. That is why they can be counted on to lead us only to disaster.
Oct 20
•
Stephen Baskerville
13
7
Book Launch Today in Warsaw
Link below...
Oct 3
•
Stephen Baskerville
2
1
Why Is Abortion So Important to the Left?
Conservatives are perplexed, but they need to understand what is really going on.
Oct 3
•
Stephen Baskerville
10
9
